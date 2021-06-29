Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony.

Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it.

The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was "abusive" and left her "traumatized." She also claimed that she has been barred from removing contraception from her body despite wanting to have another child, among other accusations.

James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie, was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Britney was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

"I am not happy," she added. "I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

In pictures obtained by Fox News since the explosive testimony, Jamie, 68, was seen recently pumping gas and purchasing a pair of drinks.

For the outing, Jamie wore a grey t-shirt supporting the company Wiseco Pistons. He also donned sunglasses, a grey hat, grey shorts and socks with sandals. At one point, he was seen holding a $100 dollar bill.

Jamie has been in Kentwood living in an RV after selling the home that Britney grew up in, according to the New York Times. He lives on the outskirts of town near a storage facility that houses trinkets from the pop star's career.

Page Six also obtained images of Jamie out and about near the storage facility, signing papers while accompanied by another man on Saturday.

Also seen in the area was a trailer for his catering company, Cookin’ Cruzin’ & Chaos. He was previously known for hosting crawfish boils in the area, though now he reportedly keeps to himself.

Britney tore into her father during her testimony on Wednesday.

She claimed Jamie was "all for" keeping her shut in her home for a month after allegedly being put on lithium. She also alleged that despite not wanting to take the drug, her father "approved" the treatment and feigned ignorance about her required psychiatric evaluations.

Soon after, she added, she was sent to a rehab facility in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she alleges she was confined.

"I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it," said Britney. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it."

In response, Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen gave a brief statement during the hearing on his behalf after she conferred with him during a recess.

"He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," Thoreen said. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter, and misses her very much."

Britney is currently vacationing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.