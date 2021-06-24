Britney Spears' mom Lynne is 'very concerned' after singer speaks at conservatorship hearing, attorney says

Lynne Spears' attorney spoke out on her behalf on Wednesday following her daughter Britney Spears ' bombshell conservatorship hearing.

Attorney Gladstone Jones said Lynne, 66, is a "very concerned mother" after the 39-year-old pop star expressed her desire to have her conservatorship end in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jones' statement on behalf of Lynne, first reported by Us Weekly magazine, came after her 39-year-old daughter pleaded with a judge that she get her "life back" after years of being under "control" by the conservatorship, something she said her father, James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie , has "loved."

During the virtual hearing in Los Angeles, Spears said she did not feel she "was heard on any level" when she last spoke to the court in 2019.

"I want changes and I want changes going forward," Spears said in her address to the court. The star went on to note that she doesn’t want to be evaluated to determine if she has regained her mental capacity.

Jamie was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

Elsewhere in Spears’ 20-minute diatribe, she said explicitly to the court that she was forced to take lithium against her will.

"It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months," she claimed of the drug. "I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."

She also criticized the care or lack thereof her father Jamie allegedly forced her under, which included six different nurses and several psychiatric evaluations.

"My family didn’t do a God d--m thing," she fumed. "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing."

Spears stated that she wants her conservatorship to end immediately without any testing and does not want to attend therapy twice a week. She also wants to handpick her own attorney.

The contentious conservatorship has heard Spears previously allege that she believes she was being forced to perform against her will , according to a New York Times report on Tuesday, which cited obtained 2016 court records that were newly made public.

Spears noted her family should be reminded, "They work for me."

Last month, Lynne, 65, filed an objection to Jamie Spears' request to be reimbursed for a fee totaling more than $890,000 from his law firm Holland & Knight .In the document obtained by Fox News, Lynne claims the hefty fee Jamie requested to be reimbursed for is "substantively improper." Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002.

Currently, both Jamie and Bessemer Trust oversee Spears' estate, which includes all of her financial decisions, and Jamie will have a chance to object to any petition to completely remove him from his post as co-conservator.

During the hearing, Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen gave a brief statement on his behalf after conferring with him during a recess.

"He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," Thoreen said. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter, and misses her very much."

Ingham III made a request for the pop star to address the court at an April hearing. He said Spears has not officially asked him to file a petition to end the conservatorship, but will if she makes the request.

The judge, on Wednesday, said that no future court dates could be set yet as petitions and motions need to be filed with the court in order to address the issues that were just raised.

Furthermore, future court proceedings might be sealed moving forward. Ingham III indicated it was Spears who made the request.

"Since she has made the remarks that she was able to make on the public record today, she believes that it will be advisable for proceedings to be sealed going forward," Ingham III relayed to the court.

An attorney for Spears' temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, pushed for sealed proceedings moving forward as well.

Fox News' Nicole Collins, Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report