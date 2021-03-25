Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears is under two conservatorships - one of her estate and one of her as a person

Britney Spears' lawyer has formally asked a judge to permanently remove the pop star's father from his role overseeing her personal affairs.

The singer's life has been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after her public breakdown.

A temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, was appointed in 2019 after her father Jamie Spears stepped down due to health issues.

Spears is now requesting that Montgomery be made permanent.

What are the conservatorships?

Spears' conservatorship is split into two parts - one is for her estate and financial affairs, the other is for her as a person.

The singer's father Jamie used to be in control of both, but stepped down from being her personal conservator in 2019 due to health reasons.

He remained a co-conservator of her estate alongside financial company the Bessemer Trust.

Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced Jamie Spears as the singer's personal conservator on what has been a temporary basis.

Fans from the &quot;Free Britney&quot; movement
Fans from the "Free Britney" movement regularly campaign outside the court hearings

At the most recent hearing into 39-year-old's conservatorship, Britney Spears' lawyer Samuel D Ingham III told a judge in Los Angeles he would file a petition to make Montgomery's appointment permanent.

In addition, court papers show Spears has asked her father to resign from his role overseeing her personal life.

The legal documents also state Spears reserves the right to eventually request an end to the conservatorship.

The papers say: "Petitioner expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship under Probate Code section 1861. Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right."

Britney Spears' lawyer previously told the court she was scared of her father and would not be returning to the stage while he remained in control of her life.

Earlier this year, Jamie Spears' lawyer Vivian Thoreen said he is "a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father" who had stopped Britney from being exploited.

What powers would Jodi Montgomery have?

As her permanent personal conservator, Montgomery would have the power to "restrict and limit" visitors - aside from Ingham - to Spears.

Montgomery would also be able to speak with medical professionals about Spears and would have access to her medical records.

She would also have the ability to retain caretakers and security guards for the singer, and powers to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders on the star's behalf.

What powers does Britney's father have?

Jamie Spears and Britney
Jamie Spears and Britney, pictured in 2006

Although he is not currently acting as his daughter's personal conservator, Jamie Spears remains a co-conservator of his daughter's finances.

He oversees her estimated $60m (£43.8m) estate alongside private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust.

Jamie Spears previously requested the financial company be removed as co-conservator, but a judge ruled in February that he must continue to share the financial conservatorship with the trust.

Under the current legal agreement, Britney Spears has not controlled her own finances since 2008.

The next hearing in the case is set to take place in April.

Britney Spears' life and career returned to the headlines following last month's release of the acclaimed documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears asks judge to end father's control over her personal life

    Britney Spears' lawyer has officially asked a judge to permanently remove her father from his role overseeing her personal affairs. The pop star's life has been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after her public breakdown. Her father, Jamie Spears, had been in control of both the singer's financial and personal affairs before stepping down from the latter role in September 2019 due to health reasons. Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced him on what has been a temporary basis. At the most recent hearing into 39-year-old Spears' conservatorship her lawyer Samuel D Ingham III told a judge in Los Angeles he would file a petition to make the appointment permanent. The papers have now been filed and obtained by the PA news agency. As well as requesting Montgomery be made permanent, Spears has asked her father to resign from his role overseeing her personal life. The legal documents also state Spears reserves the right to eventually request an end to the conservatorship. The papers say: "Petitioner expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship under Probate Code section 1861. "Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right." The documents reveal the day-to-day duties Montgomery will have while conservator. They include the power to "restrict and limit" visitors - aside from Ingham - to Spears, the ability to retain "caretakers and security guards" for the singer, and powers to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders on the star's behalf. Montgomery will also be able to speak with medical professionals about Spears and access her medical records. Jamie Spears, 68, remains co-conservator of his daughter's finances, despite her previous pleas for him to be removed from the role. He oversees her estimated $60 million (£43.8 million) estate alongside private wealth management firm Bessemer Trust. Spears' lawyer previously told the court she was scared of her father and would not be returning to the stage while he remained in control of her life. Her life and career returned to the headlines following last month's release of the acclaimed documentary, Framing Britney Spears. The next hearing in the case is set to take place next month.

  • 'Glee' cast to reunite at GLAAD awards in honor of Naya Rivera's Santana Lopez

    The GLAAD Media Awards will remember late actress Naya Rivera on the 10th anniversary of her "Glee" character, Santana Lopez, coming out as lesbian.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Black Turtleneck in Her Latest Video Call

    She and Prince William spoke about the importance of mental health.

  • Britney Spears' attorneys file petition requesting Jamie Spears resign as conservator

    The singer's legal team wants Jodi Montgomery to become the permanent conservator.

  • Taxpayer-backed SNP deal which promised 2,000 jobs delivers fewer than 50

    Fewer than 50 of a promised 2,000 new jobs have been created as a result of a taxpayer-backed takeover of the UK’s last aluminium smelter, a senior SNP minister has admitted. Fergus Ewing, the SNP rural economy secretary, said the 44 additional people had been hired since the Scottish Government agreed to provide a 25-year financial guarantee, estimated to be worth £575 million, that allowed steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta to take over an industrial site in Fort William, in 2016. Then, it was claimed that the investment would create 1,000 direct jobs and a further 1,000 indirect jobs, while adding £1 billion to the local economy, within a decade.

  • Britney Spears: What is conservatorship?

    The pop superstar's conservatorship and the social media movement - explained.

  • Suez Snarl Seen Halting $9.6 Billion a Day of Ship Traffic

    (Bloomberg) -- A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows there’s about $9.6 billion worth of daily marine traffic halted by the massive container vessel that lodged in the Suez Canal earlier this week, blocking transit in both directions.The figure is based off an assessment by Lloyd’s List that suggests westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. The industry journal concedes that these are “rough calculations,” however. There are about 185 vessels waiting to transit the waterway, data compiled by Bloomberg show, while Lloyd’s estimated 165.So far efforts by tugs and diggers to dislodge the Ever Given -- the 400-meter long vessel that became wedged in the canal on Tuesday -- have failed and work to re-float the ship has been suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority.AP Moller-Maersk A/S, Mediterranean Shipping Co., Ocean Network Express Pte and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. own vessels in the canal, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence unit Panjiva, which cited VesselFinder data. About 50 ships per day use the waterway, and in 2019 containers accounted for around 53% of the transiting tonnage, it saidApproximately 13 million barrels of crude on 10 tankers could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier. There are also nine vessels carrying clean petroleum products, along with biodiesel, sitting outside Suez, awaiting the resumption of northbound convoys, he said.Just how long it takes to move the ship and clear the gridlock will dictate further impacts on markets. About 300 vessels globally are either stuck in the Suez Canal, waiting to transit the waterway or signaling it as their next destination, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.As of Wednesday, the queue included 40 bulk carriers hauling commodities ranging from crops to dry goods like cement as well as vessels carrying oil, fuel and chemicals, Bloomberg data show. There were also eight ships carrying livestock, more than 30 general cargo vessels and a water tanker.(Updates with shipowners in 4th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Five dead in Alabama as South braces for tornadoes and 166mph winds

    Much of the South is bracing for continued storms this Thursday

  • Spinning out from the cryptocurrency hardware developer Bitfury, LiquidStack pitches a data center cooling tech

    Data centers and bitcoin mining operations are becoming huge energy hogs, and the explosive growth of both risks undoing a lot of the progress that's been made to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. It's one of the major criticisms of cryptocurrency operations and something that many in the industry are trying to address. Enter LiquidStack, a company that's spinning out from the cryptocurrency hardware technology developer Bitfury Group with a $10 million investment.

  • US and UK ratchet up sanctions on Myanmar's military

    A row over a Yangon development reflects a confused international response to the coup in Myanmar.

  • The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite for smoothies—and it's on sale for $30

    The Magic Bullet blender is our favorite blender for smoothies, and it's 25% off at Amazon right now.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • EU top diplomats in Libya to support interim authorities

    The foreign ministers of France, Italy and Germany met with Libyan officials Thursday to show support for the country's newly elected transitional authorities, who are expected to lead the war-stricken country through general elections by the end of 2021. The European foreign ministers also called on mercenaries and foreign fighters to leave the country immediately. “We are here to express our support of the political transition in Libya and we are willing to cooperate with the government of National Unity,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told reporters at a joint news conference with his counterparts.

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

    North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said North Korea’s resumption of ballistic testing threatens “peace and safety in Japan and the region,” and that Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s military activities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a swift resumption of dialogue to resolve the standoff with North Korea.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • New Boston Mayor Kim Janey has deep roots in city

    Six generations of the Janey family grew up in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, where the newly-sworn-in mayor developed her sense of community service.

  • UK TV channels ‘losing out’ in battle against streamers due to outdated laws, parliamentary inquiry finds

    Committee called on government to regulate streamers such as Netflix who have ‘undue influence’ over consumers

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • The Trump Organization controlled employees by giving them houses and paying for their kids’ tuition instead of giving raises, the ex-wife of a key employee says

    The Manhattan District Attorney's Office hired prosecutors with experience looking into how mobs operate to investigator the Trump Organization.