Britney Spears bares all as she poses for photos during getaway: 'Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody'

Britney Spears posed nude in her latest Instagram spree Thursday.

In some photos, the 39-year-old singer used flower emojis to cover herself. In the others, Spears wore red bikini bottoms and covered her tophalf with her hands.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody," Spears captioned the post. She added a winking emoji, a kissy face emoji and a monkey emoji.

Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are currently on vacation together.

Spears has been active on social media since news that her father Jamie had been suspended from her conservatorship broke.

Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatorship during a court hearing Wednesday, effective immediately.

"Suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears," Judge Brenda Penny told the court en masse. "The current situation is not tenable," she added before firmly pressing that "the order is in effect today – right now."

Spears and Jamie have been locked in a court battle for the past couple years as the pop singer has worked to regain control of her life. The "Toxic" singer accused Jamie of "conservator abuse" in a bombshell testimony back in July.