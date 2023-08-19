Britney Spears breaks her silence on split from husband Sam Asghari: 'I’m a little shocked'

Britney Spears is opening up about her split from husband Sam Asghari for the first time.

On Aug. 18, Spears, 41, shared a video of herself dancing on Instagram, and in the caption, she addressed their separation.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she said. "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!," she continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

The pops star then shared some of her emotional struggle.

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" she said, adding that she's been trained to be "strong."

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!," she noted. "You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!"

Spears then concluded her message with a few encouraging words.

"I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!!," she added. "Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

On Aug. 17, Asghari revealed that he and Spears were getting a divorce after one year of marriage. On his Instagram story, he said "S--- happens."

Rumors immediately began to circulate about the couple's prenup and Asghari’s intentions with Spears. However, in a statement that his rep released, it said that Asghari is not “threatening to exploit” Spears by using their private videos.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be,” the statement read.

The rep concluded, “Sam has always and will always support her.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com