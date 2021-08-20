Britney Spears called police to her home last week to report a theft

Britney Spears called the police last week to report a theft from her home.

Ventura County Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow confirmed to Fox News that on Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 39-year-old pop star placed a call to police to report a theft from her home.

By the time deputies arrived, Buschow said, the singer chose not to pursue further action. No further inquiries were made and no report was filed, per her decision, so it is unclear what she wished to report stolen.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Less than a week after the theft, police returned to Spears' estate to respond to an alleged incident of battery by the star against one of her employees. An investigation into the matter has been opened.

On Monday, Spears' housekeeper claimed the pop star struck her, knocking her phone to the ground during an altercation.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that the purported incident went down on Monday before officers were called to the Spears residence after the employee claimed to police the "Toxic" singer became violent during a disagreement around 10 a.m. local time.

While the housekeeper was not injured in the kerfuffle, they did file a complaint with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies would not confirm what led to the dust-up but TMZ reported that the dispute derived from Spears allegedly taking umbrage with the employee taking one of her dogs to the vet out of concern for the pup's treatment and well-being.

An attorney for Spears denied the claim in a statement to Fox News on Thursday.

"This is nothing more than sensational tabloid fodder – an alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," the note reads. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

"The Sherriff’s office itself has said the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and said ‘there were no injuries,’" her attorney added.

The sheriff’s department relayed to Fox News that their office is still investigating and it’ll all be up to the district attorney’s office to determine whether Spears will be brought up on a misdemeanor battery charge.