Britney Spears calls conservatorship 'abusive,' says she's not allowed to get married or have a baby

Britney Spears. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears on Wednesday spoke out against her court-ordered conservatorship, telling Judge Brenda Penny that it has been "abusive" and "traumatizing" and she has no autonomy over her own body.

The 39-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, the conservator of her $60 million estate. The hearing was made public at Britney Spears' request, and she addressed the court by telephone, speaking for about 30 minutes. Spears told the judge she wants the conservatorship to end without having to complete a health evaluation and to "sue my family" over her treatment.

"I've told the world that I'm happy — it's a lie," Spears said. "I've been in denial. I'm traumatized. I'm not happy. I can't sleep." She is "so angry it's insane," she added. "And I'm depressed." It is her belief that "this conservatorship is abusive," and she doesn't feel "like I can live a full life."

Spears shares two teenage sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and she told the judge it is her dream to have more children, but she's not allowed. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant." She wants it removed "so I can start trying to have another baby but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any more children."

The last time Spears addressed the court was two years ago, but the proceedings were sealed. Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, told the judge he hasn't been directed to file a motion to terminate Spears' conservatorship, but he would do so if she asked, Variety reports. He also said Spears requested that future proceedings be sealed. Hundreds of fans gathered in a downtown Los Angeles park to show their support for Spears, with many carrying posters that said "#FreeBritney."

Story continues

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters