Britney Spears' children had a multiyear domestic-violence restraining order put in place against her dad in 2019, court documents say

A new court filing from Britney Spears' lawyer mentioned a restraining order issued against her dad.

He said a court issued a multiyear domestic-violence restraining order against Jamie Spears in 2019.

The order, issued after what was described as an altercation, was for Britney's two sons and her ex.

A new court filing from Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, adds new details about a previously reported physical altercation between the pop star's father and one of her teenage sons.

"In August 2019, the Court issued a multi-year Domestic Violence Restraining Order against Mr. Spears requiring him to stay away from Ms. Spears's children and the father of her children, thereby irreparably fracturing whatever tenuous relationship might have existed," said the filing, reviewed by Insider on Wednesday.

Rosengart's mention of the restraining order was part of a section in the filing that recapped "why Mr. Spears' immediate suspension is required" during the conservatorship case.

In July, Rosengart filed a formal petition to the Los Angeles court requesting Jamie's immediate removal as his daughter's financial conservator. A hearing is scheduled for September 29, when the judge overseeing the case will presumably decide on the matter.

In 2019, reports described a physical altercation between Jamie Spears and then-13-year-old Sean Preston

Spears with her two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline, in 2013. Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images

In August 2019, reports said Jamie Spears, then 67, had gotten into a fight with one of his grandsons, Sean Preston Federline, who Britney shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

An anonymous source told ET that Sean and Jamie had an argument that led Sean to lock himself in a bedroom. The source said Jamie broke down the door.

A source told People magazine at the time that "there was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset."

People's report said Kevin filed a police report with the Ventura County sheriff's station the next day. By September, reports said a temporary restraining order had been granted against Jamie.

Rosengart's mention of a "multi-year" restraining order related to "domestic violence" added new details to this reporting.

Britney's lawyer says Jamie's immediate suspension is 'the most pressing immediate need'

Spears with her parents, Lynne and Jamie, in 2001. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Britney's lawyer isn't the first person to resurface the allegations about Jamie's actions toward his grandson.

In July, Lynne Spears, Britney's mom and Jamie's ex-wife, submitted a sworn statement listing reasons she supported her daughter's request for Jamie's removal from the conservatorship.

"Of the actions that solidified the failure of my daughter's and Mr. Spears' relationship, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee's minor children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable," Lynne wrote, "and understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them."

Jamie has said in his own court filings, submitted by his lawyers, that he would resign as Britney's financial conservator, but so far he has refused the request for his immediate resignation. Jamie also filed a petition to end Britney's conservatorship altogether, a move that Rosengart said may be an attempt to "avoid accountability and justice."

In the court filing submitted Wednesday, Rosengart said that he and Britney welcomed the request to end the conservatorship but that because the next hearing was scheduled to discuss Jamie's removal, that remained their priority.

"Ms. Spears will seek appointment of a temporary, short-term conservator to replace Mr. Spears's until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall," the filing said. "In the meantime, if Mr. Spears will not resign now ... Ms. Spears requests that at the September 29 hearing, the Court suspend Mr. Spears as immediately and formally appoint his temporary successor."

Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

