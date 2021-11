Vogue

Paris Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress and veil to marry venture capitalist Carter Reum at the former Bel-Air estate of the bride’s late grandfather Barron Hilton on November 11, 2021. The two became engaged when Carter surprised Paris with a joint birthday vacation at a private island back in February and proposed with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. The emerald cut diamond was inspired by classic Art Nouveau aesthetics and the vaulted glass ceiling of the Grand Palais.