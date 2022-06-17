Britney Spears’ dad Jamie fires back over social media allegations

Yahoo Entertainment

The Kardashians on Hulu has been a big success among fans who have been loving the fact that it feels a little more real. And during this week's finale, Kim Kardashian even did something she never did when their show was on E! – she broke the fourth wall to deliver a special message directly to the haters. Kim's outrage from the penultimate episode continued during Thursday's season finale, which mostly focused on Khloé Kardashian finding out from Kim that Tristan Thompson got another woman pregnant via a leaked declaration from Tristan's paternity suit. While Khloé said she's fine with walking away from Tristan for good, what she's not fine with are the internet trolls and their lack of empathy. "I'm fine. Is it the most f***ed up thing that this has to happen so publicly every f***ing time in my life? Yes. Is it so f***ed up that society blames me, or women? It's disgusting and, like, deplorable of these people to talk about other people like that. Like, there's no empathy, there's no compassion. There's just no sense of humanity," stated Khloé. Kim was just as upset at her sister, and that's when she looked straight down the barrel of the camera, and pointed directly at the trolls as she stated, "You know what? All of you f***ing trolls on the internet that make Khloé feel like the biggest piece of sh**, I will find each and every one of you and – not threaten you on TV – but I – it's wrong. Like, it's so wrong, because you don't understand that when you have a child you'll do anything to try to make it work, and I'm so proud of who Khloé is that she wanted to give her relationship a second chance. Even after he dogged her and embarrassed the sh** out of her." Kim added, "When the whole world is looking at you, laughing at you, calling you every name in the book. Do you know how hard that is? That is ten times harder to stay in a situation than it is to leave." Kim relates to Khloé, because she too gave her last relationship with Kanye West multiple chances in an attempt to keep her family together. "If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would be, like, 'How did this last this long?' But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work," shared Kim.