Britney Spears dons thong bodysuit on Instagram, calls out critics

Britney Spears isn't done calling out her critics.

The 39-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Tuesday night with a post that shifted her attention directly on those who apparently have unfavorable opinions of her.

Posting two nearly identical photos in which the " Toxic " singer is standing up in a red lace bodysuit, she wrote in a caption: "Second pic is the original and you heard me … should I say it again ?????? KISS MY MOTHER F---ING A--!!!!!"

In the photos, Spears' long, blond hair falls past her shoulders and she's wearing bold black eyeliner. She also bared her backside in the thong bodysuit.

It's unclear who Spears was directing her message to, but the post came shortly after she called out her entire family for not attempting to put an end to her 13-year conservatorship. Last week, the star saw the court order terminated by a judge.

A Los Angeles judge freed Britney Spears from her conservatorship last week. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!" Britney wrote in a caption of a post she shared Tuesday. "I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!"

The pop icon added that while she is "used to" staying quiet to keep the peace, she won't follow suit "this time."

"I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!" Spears added.

Then, in a video message, Spears said she'd be answering the one question so many fans have been curious about: what is she going to do next?

The star said that 13 years was "a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in" and said that she's "grateful" for each new day. She rattled off a few luxuries new to her life such as having "the keys to my car" and "seeing cash for the first time."

"I'm not here to be a victim," Spears continued. "I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That's why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years and worked my a-- off."

She added that she's now "here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses."

Spears also thanked the #FreeBritney movement for helping her when her "voice was muted and threatened for so long."

"I wasn't able to speak up or say anything," the singer recalled. "Because of you guys and the awareness of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long … Because of you, I honestly think you saved my life in a way. One hundred percent."