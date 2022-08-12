Britney Spears’s ex-husband sentenced to 128 days in jail for aggravated trespassing and battery

(Independent)

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander has been sentenced to 128 days in jail after being found guilty of aggravated trespassing and battery.

In June, Alexander was charged with four misdemeanours after crashing the singer’s Los Angeles home on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Alexander initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but a Ventura County judge ruled that there was substantial evidence against him to take the case to trial.

