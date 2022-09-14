Britney Spears’ ex wanted by police after missing court date in California

Authorities in California on Wednesday were searching for Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, who failed to show up for a court appearance.

Alexander was slated to appear in a Napa County courtroom on Tuesday, where he was set to face two felony counts for grand theft auto and buying/receiving stolen property. A court clerk confirmed to TMZ that 40-year-old Alexander was a no-show, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The charges against Alexander stem from an incident in 2015, when a woman accused him of stealing some of her expensive jewelry, including a $2,000 bracelet. He’d been living at the victim’s home for a short time when she said she started noticing that jewelry was missing from her bedroom.

Alexander remained mostly off authorities’ radar until he showed up uninvited to Spears’ wedding to Sam Agashari in Ventura County, California. He was arrested shortly after crashing the celebrity nuptials, ultimately alerting authorities to the 2015 theft. He spent 60 days in jail for the wedding stunt and authorities then extradited him to Napa County to face his previous charges. He was arraigned and released with instructions to return to court for his hearing on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear why he missed his hearing, but police are actively searching for Spears’ former flame. The “Gimme More” singer tied the knot with Alexander a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony back in 2004, but their union was annulled 55 hours later.

