Britney Spears' fate in battery case now lies with Ventura County district attorney

Christie D'Zurilla, Richard Winton
·1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Derrick Daniels, 32, of Las Vegas is holding a Britney Spears doll and is part of a crowd of about 150 people supporting Britney Spears stood outside a courthouse, holding signs and chanting in Los Angeles, CA today. Britney Spears&#39; conservatorship case resumes after last month&#39;s explosive testimony on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A crowd of about 150 people supporting Britney Spears stood outside a courthouse, holding signs and chanting.The singer&#39;s personal and financial affairs have been monitored by a judge since early 2008, when she exhibited bizarre public behavior. Spears recently told a judge she wants the conservatorship ended. She was not at this court house. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Britney Spears' misdemeanor assault case has moved on to the Ventura County district attorney. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura County sheriffs have turned their battery investigation of Britney Spears over to the Ventura County District Attorney for a decision on whether to prosecute the pop star for the misdemeanor, Capt. Eric Buschow said Friday.

Spears was accused of battery earlier this month by one of her housekeepers, who said the singer — who is in the middle of an epic court battle over her conservatorship — struck her during an argument over her dogs.

Buschow said previously that the housekeeper contacted deputies in the aftermath of the incident, which allegedly occurred Aug. 16, and filed a report. He declined to discuss specifically how the housekeeper claimed Spears made physical contact but said the housekeeper showed no visible signs of injury.

Sources told Page Six the next day that the dogs had been taken to a vet by Spears' dog sitter earlier in the month and weren't brought home. Spears called 911on Aug. 10 to report "some type of theft" but changed her mind when law enforcement arrived at her house, according to Buschow.

The animals have since been returned to the singer, Page Six said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

