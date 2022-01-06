Britney Spears goes nude on Instagram: 'Free woman energy'

Britney Spears celebrated her "free woman energy" by sharing a couple of nude photos of herself Thursday on Instagram.

Spears, 40, used a flower emoji and a pink heart emoji to cover areas of herself she didn't want seen.

"Free woman energy has never felt better," the pop star captioned the photos, before adding a pink bow emoji.

Britney Spears is celebrating her 'free woman energy' by sharing nude photos on Instagram.

Spears' caption seems to reference the end to her 13-year conservatorship. For most of that period, her finances and most of her life were controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Jamie was suspended from Spears' conservatorship in September. Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship in November.

Spears reportedly plans to jump back into recording music now that her conservatorship has ended, TMZ reported . The pop star hasn't picked any record labels, but sources told the outlet that she is ready to get back into the game.

The "free woman" part of Spears' social media caption seemingly refers to the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

In December, Spears took to Instagram to announce she has a new song in the works. At the time, she shared a video of herself singing a few bars of a song.

Despite reports that Spears is ready to get back on stage and record new music, fiance Sam Asghari has hinted otherwise.

It's unclear if Spears will return to the stage, but the pop star has revealed she is working on new music.

The pop star has also hinted that she may find time to work in advocacy.

In a video message to fans, Spears claimed she is "here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses."

"I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people," she said. "So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."