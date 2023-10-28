Britney Spears’ High School Boyfriend Slams ‘Piece of Shit’ Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears’ high school boyfriend, Donald “Reg” Jones has slammed Justin Timberlake. Spears dated Jones from 1996 to 1998 right after she left The Mickey Mouse Club and before she started dating Timberlake in 1999. Jones called Timberlake a “piece of shit” for asking Spears to have an abortion after he got her pregnant. “Any man that is gonna ask a woman to have an abortion? Then he is a piece of shit in my book,” Jones told the New York Post. The 45-year-old is seemingly still harboring feelings for his ex, suggesting that Spears return to Mississippi with him and go back to a normal life. “I would just be ears for her and make her laugh,” he said. Jones said Spears did not want to go to Hollywood back when she dated him in high school. “She’d been there dancing, singing long enough. And she was just wanting to be normal and live a normal life and go to high school, and stay datin’ me I guess,” he said. “Britney and I were arranged to date. Her Mama got me to go out with her. Her mama got us to break up. Her mama controlled all aspects of her life. We just didn’t see it at the time. Every aspect you can imagine, she’d control.”

