Britney Spears’ Lawyer Just Dragged Her Dad's “Offensive” And “Highly Inappropriate” Request To Make Her Medical Records Public Days After He Was Accused Of Paying Himself $6M From Her Estate
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Britney SpearsAmerican singer, songwriter, and dancer
- Jamie SpearsFather of Britney Spears
- Jamie Lynn SpearsAmerican actress and singer
Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship officially ended in November 2021 after 13 years of her professional and personal life being largely controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.
During last year’s legal fight for freedom, Britney made a series of accusations against her dad and told the court: “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me, they should be in jail."
She testified that she was forced to have an IUD in her body to prevent her from having more children, was not allowed to get married, and was forced to take mood-stabilizing medication.
Speaking about Jamie, Britney said: “He loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%.” She went on to recall being forced to go to rehab, telling the court: “I cried on the phone for an hour, and he loved every minute of it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad.”
Jamie agreed to step down as Britney’s conservator in August, three months before the conservatorship was officially terminated.
But the drama is far from over, and Jamie was caught up in fresh allegations from Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart on Wednesday.
Rosengart filed legal documents claiming that Jamie took “over $6 million” from Britney throughout the conservatorship and that she now wants him to pay back the money.
According to TMZ, Rosengart has accused the pop star’s dad of engaging in “self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement,” and that he “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, [and] deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties.”
The lawyer maintains that Jamie had no right to the money, part of which was allegedly used by Jamie to pitch a show called Cookin’, Cruzin’ & Chaos.
And the $6 million is just the tip of the iceberg, with Rosengart going on to claim that a further $30 million of Britney’s money was used to pay for lawyers for the conservatorship.
The money is also separate from the profit that Jamie is reported to have made through his cut of Britney’s performances and merchandise sales, with previous legal documents claiming that he received 1.5% of gross revenue generated by Britney.
“Gross revenues for box office alone were approximately $137.7 million, plus merchandise sales,” the report states. “Mr. Spears' cut from that residency is estimated to be at least $2.1 million. He also received a 2.95% commission on Ms. Spears’s gross revenues on her 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which yielded him an estimated $500,000.”
During court on Wednesday, Britney’s lawyer also called out Jamie for his “offensive” and “highly inappropriate” request to make her medical records public.
People reported that Jamie’s lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten, approached Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to unseal Britney’s health records next month.
The motion claimed that “the public has a right to know” the “truth” about the singer’s health, and that Britney and her legal team are driving public sympathy via the media.
In his immediate response to the request, Rosengart stated: “We don’t think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records.”
He called the motion “offensive” and “highly inappropriate”, with Judge Penny rejecting Jamie’s request due to Britney’s “right to privacy over her private medical information.”
Jamie isn’t the only family member that Britney has remained at war with since the end of her conservatorship, with the singer regularly speaking out against her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on social media.
Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and the subsequent promotional interviews, Britney accused her sister of using her to sell the book and making up “crazy lies.”
One thing that Jamie Lynn was accused of lying about is a childhood memory of Britney locking them both in a room with a knife.
Discussing the alleged incident on Nightline, Jamie Lynn said: “I was scared. That was a moment I had. I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody, but I also was so upset that she didn't feel safe.”
Britney took to Twitter shortly afterwards to call her sister “scum” as she vehemently denied the allegations.
“Please please stop with all these crazy lies for the Hollywood books,” she wrote. ”Now and only now do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”
And on Tuesday, Britney responded to Jamie Lynn breaking down in tears in a new interview by writing: “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done… Slapped you and Mamma right across your fucking faces!!!!!”
Shortly afterwards it was reported that Britney’s lawyer had sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter that threatened legal action if she continued to speak about Britney during the book promotion.
“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter, obtained by Page Six, began.
“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” it goes on.
Referencing the sisters’ dad, the letter reads: “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.”
Rosengart then explains: “Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”
“You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her,’" it says. "She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."
Jamie Lynn’s book was released on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and two other people that are mentioned in the memoir have also come forward to accuse her of lying about them, including her former Zoey 101 costar as well as Britney's ex-manager.
Here’s How Britney Spears’ Dad Wasted Her Fortune, According To Her AttorneyStephanie K. Baer · Jan. 19, 2022
Jamie Lynn Spears Has Now Been Accused Of Lying In Her Memoir By Three People And Things Are Getting Kind Of MessyStephanie Soteriou · Jan. 17, 2022
Here's 17 Shocking Things Jamie Lynn Spears Has Claimed In Her New Book And Recent InterviewsSimrin Singh · Jan. 20, 2022
Britney Spears Opened Up About Being Hurt "From Every Angle" By Her Family During Her ConservatorshipEmily Mae Czachor · Dec. 28, 2021