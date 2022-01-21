Britney Spears’ Lawyer Just Dragged Her Dad's “Offensive” And “Highly Inappropriate” Request To Make Her Medical Records Public Days After He Was Accused Of Paying Himself $6M From Her Estate

Yahoo Entertainment

For some couples, a breakup means the end. Hard stop. It's over. Not so for actress and cooking show host Valerie Bertinelli and rock legend Eddie Van Halen. They married in 1981, and by the time they finalized their divorce in 2007, they had a son, Wolfgang, who helped make sure they stayed in each other's lives. "Some of the last words I said to him [are], you know, 'Maybe next time. Maybe we'll get it right next time,'" Bertinelli tells Yahoo Entertainment for our celebrity book series, Under the Covers. "And I really do believe that this is not the first time nor will it be the last time that I spend a lifetime with him." Van Halen died of cancer on Oct. 6, 2020 at 65, with his wife, Janie, as well as Wolf and Bertinelli by his side. As Bertinelli writes in her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, which came out Jan. 18, afterward he visited her. "I was drifting in that half-asleep, half-awake place when I sensed a presence in the room. I opened my eyes and there, through the darkness, was Ed," she wrote. "Looking at me. With that Cheshire cat grin of his. Like you asked for it. Here I am. 'What's going on?' I asked. 'Are you really here?'" She described hearing her ex-husband playing music that had a special meaning to them and, though she knew it sounded a little bizarre, feeling very calm and warm, with a sense that things were going to be OK.