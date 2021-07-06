Britney Spears' lawyer will reportedly quit, and there may be 'more resignations' coming

#FreeBritney activists Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Yet another person in Britney Spears' orbit is reportedly looking to quit amid the growing controversy over her conservatorship.

This time, it's Spears' court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham, who plans to file legal documents asking to be dismissed after representing her for over a decade, TMZ reported. Ingham drew scrutiny after Spears said in her recent bombshell court testimony that she wasn't aware she could ask to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, which she decried as abusive.

"Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Ingham is extremely upset at Britney's statement in court ... that she never knew she could end the conservatorship," TMZ reports. "We're told Ingham regularly gave Britney options, including requesting that the conservatorship should end, but she never wanted to pull the plug."

Earlier on Tuesday, Page Six cited a source as saying that the pop star "doesn't understand what the holdup is" as Ingham had reportedly still yet to file to end the conservatorship.

"She feels she made it crystal clear in court that she wants the conservatorship terminated," the source told Page Six, "but nearly two weeks later, she's still waiting for the petition to be filed." The New Yorker reported that several sources "felt that Ingham was loyal to the conservatorship and to [father Jamie Spears]," but that he previously told a judge Spears wanted to end the arrangement.

The reported development comes after Spears' manager resigned after 25 years because he said the singer intends to retire, and the company that was appointed to serve as co-conservator of Spears' state asked to withdraw last week as a result of her testimony. Citing its sources, TMZ writes that "there will be more resignations this week."

