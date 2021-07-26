Britney Spears' lawyer seeks conservator to replace singer's father

Protest in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Richwine
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Corrects spelling of attorney's first name in paragraph 2)

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday asked a Los Angeles court to name a new conservator to oversee the pop singer's finances following recent testimony that she wanted her father ousted from the role.

Lawyer Mathew Rosengart, newly appointed as the performer's personal legal representative, requested that accountant Jason Rubin be named the conservator of Spears' estate, a post currently held by her father, Jamie Spears.

Rosengart also said at a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles court that he had filed a petition to remove Jamie Spears as a conservator.

Probate court Judge Brenda Penny said the matter would be discussed at a hearing set for Sept. 29.

Britney Spears recently told the court she wanted her father immediately removed and wanted to charge him with conservatorship abuse.

The 39-year-old pop star was placed under a conservatorship that controls both her personal and financial affairs in 2008 after she suffered a mental health breakdown. The details of her mental health issues have never been revealed.

Public support for the singer has swelled since her emotional address to the court in June in which she called the conservatorship abusive and humiliating.

Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears' Lawyer Requests CPA Replace Jamie Spears as Conservator

    Britney Spears' attorney filed a petition to remove her father Jamie Spears as the sole conservator in her case, and requested that certified public accountant Jason Rubin replace him. Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart argued in the filing that since the court determined Britney is mentally fit enough to be capable of retaining her own attorney, she should also be allowed to choose who runs the conservatorship. Spears' dad was the only person in charge of the conservatorship arrangement from it

  • Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: What’s Going on and What’s Next?

    A timeline of everything that's happened from the premiere of the Framing Britney Spears documentary through the resignation of Spears' longtime manager

  • Britney Spears Officially Files Petition to Remove Dad Jamie as Conservator, Requests Jason Rubin

    Britney Spears' dad Jamie has been the conservator of her estate since 2008. She requested CPA Jason Rubin as his replacement

  • Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Officially Files To Remove Singer’s Father From Controversial Conservatorship, Name CPA As Overseer – Update

    UPDATED with latest: Britney Spears’ new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, made good on his promise to take action to remove her father’s oversight of the singer’s life. On Monday according to multiple reports, Rosengart filed a petition on the singer’s behalf with Los Angeles Superior Court asking for a CPA to be named the new conservator […]

  • Suzanne Somers shares how she and Alan Hamel keep their sex life hot

    Suzanne Somers, author and businesswoman and star of "Three’s Company," discusses sex after 70 and how she and her hubby, Alan Hamel, have kept their romance alive after 50 years together.

  • Britney Spears Files Petition to Replace Jamie Spears as Conservator

    Britney Spears has officially requested that a judge strip her father of his powers over her career. She nominated a certified public account to replace him as conservator of her estate.

  • Hi, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.

  • U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

    KABUL (Reuters) -The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.

  • An old Stephen King horror story is getting turned into a podcast series starring Milo Ventimiglia

    The podcast is based on the 1979 short story "Strawberry Spring," which tells the story of a journalist on the hunt for a serial killer.

  • U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops

    The U.S. may be withdrawing its troops from Afghanitan, but on Sunday it said it would continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attacks from the Taliban.U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie spoke at a news conference in the capital Kabul. "The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks, if the Taliban continue their attacks. "The Taliban has ramped up its offensive in recent weeks and gained more ground in both cities and rural districts.The U.N. on Monday reported that nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in May and June.It's the highest for those two months since records started in 2009. All this comes after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April, U.S. troops will be completely withdrawn by September.That will put an end to two decades of foreign military presence there. McKenzie did not say whether U.S. forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on August 31. He did however say that a Taliban victory was not inevitable. "There're gonna be hard days ahead, but there is a path that can lead us to a political solution to this war."Almost a year of peace talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban have had little effect on the war. And after a lull over a Muslim holiday this week, McKenzie said there would likely be a rise in violence.

  • Emmy Rossum Revealed That Her Baby Was Born With COVID Antibodies After She Received The Vaccine While Pregnant

    "Stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."View Entire Post ›

  • Britney Spears Files Petition to Remove Father From Conservatorship

    Pop star's new lawyer is seeking to replace Jamie Spears with a public accountant as the conservator of her estate

  • Lil Nas X responds to ‘Industry Baby’ video backlash

    Lil Nas X is not here for the homophobia. The rapper took to Twitter over the weekend to respond to […] The post Lil Nas X responds to ‘Industry Baby’ video backlash appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Britney Spears Posed Topless on Instagram

    She wore nothing but a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes.

  • Gymnastics team, tired of 'sexualization,' wears unitards

    The team’s outfits looked similar to the others in the room as the arena lights gleamed off crystals crisscrossing their chests and down their crimson and white sleeves. For decades, female gymnasts have worn bikini-cut leotards. In qualifying on Sunday, however, the German team instead wore unitards that stretched to their ankles, intending to push back against sexualization of women in gymnastics.

  • LeVar Burton wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ — but will he get the gig? Here’s what he says

    “Everything that I’m about is in the same vein as ‘Jeopardy!’” LeVar Burton said in a recent interview.

  • Britney Spears says she won't perform again. Could she really retire on $60 million?

    As Britney Spears fights to be freed from her conservatorship, she says she wants to retire. But what would that cost at this stage of her career?

  • Britney Spears Files Court Docs Revealing Who She Wants To Replace Jamie Spears In Conservatorship

    Britney Spears’ attorney Matt Rosengart filed new court documents requesting that Jason Rubin take over the pop star’s father Jamie Spears’ position in her conservatorship, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Access Hollywood has reached out to Britney and Jamie’s teams for comment.

  • Here's Why Exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Both Vacationing in France

    A source exclusively tells E! News that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's St. Tropez getaways aren't a coincidence. Find out why they're both vacationing in the South of France.

  • Alex Rodriguez And JLo Both Vacation On Yachts In St. Tropez, But Not Together!

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are both in St. Tropez, France, and living the good life on yachts cruising along the French Riviera – but they aren’t together! ARod was spotted on Friday partying with pals on a yacht ahead of his 46th birthday on Tuesday, while JLo was spending quality time with her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck, on a yacht of her own, and celebrating her 52nd birthday over the weekend. So is it a coincidence that the former flames both have yacht vacations planned in the same area the same week? Nope! A source told E! News that Jennifer and Alex had previously planned the trip together before they called off their engagement in April and decided to both go and enjoy the itinerary – despite their breakup. Alex also notably reacted to JLo’s birthday – liking her sister Lynda’s Instagram post about Jennifer.