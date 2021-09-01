Britney Spears' lawyer wants father out immediately as conservator

FILE PHOTO: Premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The father of Britney Spears should step down immediately and without conditions from his role as conservator of her estate, the singer's lawyer said in court documents.

Mathew Rosengart, the pop star's lawyer, accused Jamie Spears of trying to link his departure from his 13-year-long role with payment of some $2 million in fees to his attorneys and for experts handling the media.

"Britney Spears will not be extorted," Rosengart said in documents filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

"Mr. Spears blatant attempt to barter (his) suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter," Rosengart said.

Jamie Spears said for the first time earlier this month that he would relinquish control of his daughter's $60 million estate because he did not believe that a public battle would be in her best interests.

But he gave no date for his departure and said he first wanted to get the latest bills for work by his attorneys approved by the court. Under conservatorship rules, Britney Spears pays for all costs incurred by her and others.

"Having finally acknowledged that his time as conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter. Indeed, Mr. Spears should resign now and if he does not, this Court must suspend him on September 29th," Rosengart said in the filing.

The next court hearing in the increasingly contentious case is set for Sept. 29.

Jamie Spears has controlled much of his daughter's life since 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown. The "Toxic" pop star, now 39, has been trying for more than a year to remove her father from the conservatorship and has refused to perform again while he remains in place.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest filing. Jamie Spears has repeatedly said that he has acted only in his daughter's interests, to rebuild her finances and protect her from people trying to exploit her.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father

    Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday. The document filed by lawyer Mathew Rosengart says the upcoming scheduled accounting of the conservatorship, which James Spears says he wants completed before he steps down, will mean significant payments for him. “Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the filing says.

  • Britney Spears’ Attorney Accuses Father of ‘Extorting’ $2 Million to Step Down

    Britney Spears’ lawyer is keeping up his blistering attacks on her father, accusing Jamie Spears of trying to “extort” $2 million in payments in exchange for stepping down from her conservatorship. The attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has been seeking since July to have Jamie Spears removed from his position of control over her finances. Earlier this […]

  • Britney Spears Refuses Father’s Offer of $2 Million Payout for Conservatorship Exit

    Britney Spears’ attorney wants her father Jamie Spears be removed from her conservatorship without receiving the $2 million payout he requested. In a court filing obtained by TheWrap, the pop star’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart wrote, “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.” Jamie Spears had requested several

  • American winter Paralympics star Oksana Masters wins first summer Games gold

    American Oksana Masters won gold in the women’s time trial H4-5 hand-cycling event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday.Why it matters: She's the fourth U.S. woman, and sixth American overall, to win gold medals at the summer and winter Paralympics. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 32-year-old Ukraine-born athlete won eight Paralympic medals across three sports at the winter Games, mostly in Nordic skiing — including thre

  • Britney Spears Wants Her Father Removed From Conservatorship ASAP With No $2M Payoff

    The slow-walk exit of Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has ruled the performer’s life for the past 13 years needs to pick up the pace, the one-time Princess of Pop’s lawyer says, and without a price tag. “Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo […]

  • Fact check: Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is FDA-approved; cigarettes are not

    Social media users inaccurately claim cigarettes are FDA approved. The FDA doesn't approve tobacco products.

  • Cam Newton exits New England with $3.5 million guaranteed for 2021

    In little more than a week, Cam Newton has gone from New England starting quarterback to man without a job. He leaves New England with a $2 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million guaranteed salary for 2021. The guaranteed salary will be subject to offset language. If/when Cam signs elsewhere, he’ll surely get at [more]

  • Louisiana governor says damage from Hurricane Ida is "catastrophic"

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state on record, "is really catastrophic."The latest: New Orleans' emergency services are back online and working to respond with power still out. The city has warned residents to beware of downed power lines, flood waters and storm debris.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The city also requested residents who evacuated not

  • Ageless style: Dame Helen Mirren and JLo wow in gowns at star-studded D&G show

    The fashion A-list were out in force at the ritzy event in Venice.

  • Chinese foreign minister calls for world to 'positively guide' Taliban

    The Chinese minister of foreign affairs reportedly called for the world to "positively guide" the Taliban in their newly acquired role leading the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a phone call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday.

  • ‘Nobody in British Government’ helped me get into Kabul airport, claims Pen Farthing

    A former Royal Marine has claimed that "nobody in the British Government" helped him get into Kabul airport with his cats and dogs as he hit back at criticism of his campaign on Monday.

  • Britney Spears Raves Over 'Adorable' Emma Stone's Cruella , Says She Watches It '3-4 Times a Week'

    Britney Spears wrote that the Disney film makes her feel like she's "6 years old again"

  • Afghan refugees flee to Pakistan border, overwhelming resources

    With U.S. evacuation efforts completed, thousands of Afghan refugees are gathering at the Pakistan border in an attempt to escape the Taliban, overwhelming local resources.

  • HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton's husband dies after motorcycle accident

    Carmeon Hamilton, who won HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" earlier this year, is mourning the death of her husband Marcus.

  • The Bachelorette ’s Ashley Hebert Tells All on Life After Divorce From J.P. Rosenbaum

    Ashley Hebert said she “wouldn’t change anything” about her Bachelorette experience, even after her split from J.P. Rosenbaum. Now, she’s revealing her “horrrific” dating stories.

  • Jan. 6 committee asks companies to preserve phone records from GOP lawmakers, Trump aides

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is seeking email and phone records of some GOP lawmakers, former President Donald Trump and members of his family as it works to investigate the riot and efforts around Trump administration to reverse the presidential election results. The panel on Monday sent preservation requests to 35 email, telecommunications and social media companies, asking they save records related to the Jan. 6 attack, the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally outside the White House, and planning around challenges to the election results on Capitol Hill.

  • This Oprah and Katie Holmes-Approved Comfortable Shoe Brand Is Having a Rare Sale on Amazon

    Sorel’s sneakers, sandals, and boots are all discounted on Amazon.

  • Taliban seize US equipment and aircraft following end of withdrawal

    The Taliban took possession of equipment left behind at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, according to a reporter who stayed behind following the end of the U.S. withdrawal.

  • Everything We Know About AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

    James Wan is back in the director's chair for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa. Here's everything we know about the upcoming movie. The post Everything We Know About AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Pandemic accelerates depletion of U.S. Social Security trust funds -Treasury

    The coronavirus pandemic will cause the main U.S. Social Security trust fund reserves to be depleted in 2033, a year sooner than an estimate made a year ago, as a steep drop in employment shrank revenue, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. The Treasury said the Old Age and Survivors Trust Fund, which pays retirement benefits, would be able to pay 76% of scheduled benefits after 2033 from continuing payroll tax revenues. Social Security's separate Disability Insurance Trust Fund will see its reserves depleted in 2057, eight years sooner than last year's estimate.