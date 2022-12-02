Britney Spears' massive pop songs to land on Broadway, again

FILE - Britney Spears performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. Spears turns 41 on Dec. 2. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
MARK KENNEDY
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer.

"Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre.

The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text.

“Once Upon a One More Time” first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company, known for it's more stately offerings. It will be directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid. The cast will be announced at a later date.

The temptation to use already proven, popular songs to fuel a musical is an old one, and on Broadway has lately led to shows with music from The Temptations, Bob Dylan, The Go Go’s, Tina Turner and Alanis Morissette.

Broadway fans may be forgiven for responding with “Oops!… I Did It Again” since many of Spears' hits are in “&Juliet" — a jukebox musical now on Broadway that celebrates one of her writing partners and producers, Max Martin — including her “... Baby One More Time” and “Stronger.”

The musical's progression is another step in the independence of Spears after her conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears on Broadway! New Jukebox Musical Scored by Singer's Hits Officially Set for Summer

    "This is a dream come true for me," Britney Spears previously said of Once Upon a One More Time, which will open at N.Y.C.'s Marquis Theatre June 22, 2023

  • Britney Spears Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Sets Broadway Debut

    “Once Upon a One More Time,” a musical powered by the discography of Britney Spears, is coming to Broadway in 2023. The show will begin previews at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre ahead of opening night on June 22, producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold announced on Friday. Hip-hop choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid directed “Once Upon a […]

  • House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’

    The House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee voted on Tuesday evening to designate Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “Speaker Emerita,” as the longtime Democratic leader prepares to step away from the top brass of the caucus. House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who was elected Wednesday to succeed Pelosi in the top spot in the…

  • Here’s how one hedge fund is going aginst the grain and beating the markets

    White shoe Boston fund managers GMO — founded by Jeremy Grantham — is shooting out the lights this year with its “equity dislocation” investment strategy. This “equity dislocation” portfolio has earned a stunning 21% from Oct. 31, 2021 until Oct. 30, 2022, according to GMO reports. In case you’ve been living under a rock lately, that is wildly different from pretty much anything else in the marketplace today, including U.S. and international stocks and bonds — which are down, in many cases by double-digits.

  • US poses existential threat to Russia, says Putin’s leading diplomat

    Putin’s foreign minister made several anti-Western claims in a rambling press conference

  • An exiled billionaire has given Chinese protesters 7 tips for stonewalling police if they get arrested

    Guo Wengui shared tips in a post on Gettr on Tuesday and advised Chinese protesters to say photographs or video are "too blurry" to identify them.

  • Rolling Stones' 60th year honored with UK collectible coin

    Well, now the Rolling Stones can say they’re also ON money, the face of a new collectible coin issued by Britain’s Royal Mint to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary. The new 5-pound ($6.04) coin features a silhouette image of the iconic band performing — frontman Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts — as well as the band’s name in what is described as their classic 1973 font. The mint said it was one of the last coins of the year to be released bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.

  • Amazon shoppers love this discreet travel pill organizer that looks like an AirPods case: ‘Best by far’

    It's on sale for less than $10 right now.

  • Twitter Suspends Kanye West After Swastika Tweet for ‘Incitement to Violence,’ Musk Says

    Elon Musk kicked Kanye West off Twitter after the rapper-entrepreneur tweeted an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David. Musk, the mega-billionaire who bought Twitter about a month ago, said late Thursday that West’s account was suspended for “incitement to violence.” West’s boot from Twitter, where he had more than 32 […]

  • Cracker Barrel stock tumbles more than 11% after big profit miss, trimmed revenue outlook

    Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. tumbled 11.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the home-style restaurant chain with retail stores inside missed fiscal first-quarter profit expectations, as cost inflation surpassed menu price increases, and trimmed its full-year revenue outlook. Net income dropped to $17.1 million, or 77 cents a share, from $33.4 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents was well belo

  • F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over pandemic

    Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of local lockdowns, virus tests and entry restrictions during the pandemic, long after other countries on the F1 calendar eased many of their measures. The “zero-COVID” approach has led to rare protests within China in recent weeks.

  • Jack Brill defeats Michael Flynn-backed challenger to become Sarasota GOP chair

    Brill won by 25 votes in a race that served as a test of Flynn's influence on local politics, and how far right the local party would go.

  • Israeli peace activists show presence in West Bank hot spot

    Dozens of Israeli peace activists toured the occupied West Bank’s largest city Friday in a show of solidarity with Palestinians, amid chants of “shame, shame” from ultra-nationalist hecklers. The encounter in the center of Hebron signaled the widening rift among Israelis over the nature of their society and Israel’s open-ended military rule over the Palestinians, now in its 56th year. After parliamentary elections last month, the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history is poised to be installed in coming days or weeks, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power.

  • Lewandowski celebrates 'happy defeat' as Poland advances

    Robert Lewandowski left the field with a huge smile on his face after blowing kisses to fans and hugging teammates. You’d never know his team just lost a crucial World Cup game 2-0 to Argentina. “You can say it’s a happy defeat,” said Lewandowski, who failed to even have a shot on target.

  • What is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?

    It's hard to believe, but Britney Spears started as an entertainer 30 years ago. She was just 11 when she was added to the cast of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" in December 1992. She turns 41 today,...

  • Genocides persist, nearly 70 years after the Holocaust – but there are recognized ways to help prevent them

    An Orthodox Jewish man looks at photographs of Jews murdered during the Holocaust at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Israel. David Silverman/Getty Images The newly formed United Nations passed its first international treaty on Dec. 9, 1948, just three years after the Holocaust ended. The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was designed to prevent genocide from ever happening again. But governments worldwide currently remain far from the goal of preventing geno

  • Ukraine bans religious organizations with links to Russia

    Ukraine on Friday banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense Council decision to impose personal sanctions against representatives of religious organizations associated with Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

  • Watson has better shot winning with Browns than fixing image

    Deshaun Watson has a better chance of leading the Cleveland Browns to their first Super Bowl title than rebuilding his public image. The disgraced quarterback wouldn’t address his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct or his league-mandated therapy sessions on Thursday in his first comments since returning to the Browns. “I have been advised to stay away from that and keep that personal,” Watson said during a 16-minute session with the media in Berea, Ohio.

  • History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale

    During Germany and Costa Ricas Group E finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, history will be made as the officiating staff will be comprised of all female referees.

  • Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon, 20, Named General Administrator of Her Estate

    Heche's older son gained permanent control over her financial assets as a judge noted Homer's younger brother Atlas has been "caught in the crossfire" of the legal battle with Heche's ex James Tupper