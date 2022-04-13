Britney Spears Opens Up About Parenting Fears & Pregnancy Sex

Reuters Videos

STORY: Britney Spears announced she’s pregnant with her third child with this message on Instagram She also appeared to announce she is now married by referring to her fiance Sam Asghari as her ‘husband’ Spears already has two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Jamesfrom her previous marriage with Kevin FederlineIn November, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship which Spears said had prevented her from marrying or having more children