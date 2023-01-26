Britney Spears reportedly 'annoyed' after fans call police to conduct wellness check

Britney Spears Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Britney Spears isn't happy with her fans whose calls led to the singer receiving a late-night visit from the police.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Page Six that officers received calls from concerned Spears fans but have concluded she is not in danger. "I can't confirm or deny that deputies went to her house," a police spokesperson told Page Six, "but we don't believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point."

The concern from fans was apparently sparked by Spears deleting her Instagram account, even though she does so on a regular basis. "There's been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted," a fan tells police in one TikTok video.

Spears was "annoyed" by the visit from police, who knocked on her door at 11:00 p.m., TMZ reports. "Authorities went to her home out of an abundance of caution," the outlet said.

The incident came after TMZ recently reported that Spears allegedly "caused a scene" and had a "bizarre meltdown" at a Los Angeles restaurant when people began filming her, leading her husband to "storm out."

News of the wellness check on Spears, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021 following an online #FreeBritney movement, sparked criticism from other fans calling for the pop star to be left alone. "This is the MOST embarrassing thing that this fanbase has ever done," one fan account said, adding, "This is DISGUSTING."

