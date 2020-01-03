Britney Spears reveals her 2020 fitness goals ... and her incredibly toned bod originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

If you want a body like Britney Spears, you're going to have to work. The "Toxic" singer shared her 2020 ambitions on Thursday in a way that may have fans rethinking their own New Year's fitness goals.

"In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga," Spears vowed in an Instagram video as she practiced several poses while wearing a purple string bikini. "I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body."

As for why the Grammy winner is so focused on practicing yoga, she explains, "I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving!!!!"

In the video, she says her workout will help her "open up" her back and her chest. She also took a moment before her workout to adorably greet her two small dogs, which she called "my babies." The pooches frolicked around in the sunshine and darted in and out of frame throughout the video.

Spears also wished her fans a happy and healthy new year before comically adding about her outfit of choice, "PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga [sic] it’s the new thing you know!!!!"

Fans and celebrity friends praised the "Womanizer" singer for inspiring them to think about their own fitness goals. Most hilariously, "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi hopefully asked, "Could i come?" Shortly after, Jenni "JWoww" Farley joined that rapidly growing thread and begged, "me too."