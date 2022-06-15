Britney Spears said she was tested for drugs 3 times a week and was banned from touching alcohol during her 13-year conservatorship in a now-deleted Instagram post

Britney Spears at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears shared details about her 13-year conservatorship.

She said she was subjected to weekly drug tests and that she was banned from drinking alcohol.

The post was deleted three hours after Spears posted it.

In a now-deleted Instagram slideshow, Britney Spears said her father and brother subjected her to multiple drug tests a week and didn't let her touch alcohol during her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears opened the four-page Instagram slideshow by writing that she did not drink one sip of alcohol during her June 9 wedding to Sam Asghari, before offering details of what she says she experienced while under her conservatorship.

Spears said she was drug tested at least three times a week for the duration of the conservatorship, which ended on November 12. She said her father, Jamie Spears, "would never even let me have a sip" of alcohol.

"I can't drink a lot … true story — the 13 years of being in the conservatorship I was drug tested at least 3 times a week … I don't even really like alcohol…," Spears wrote.

Spears went on to say that she was excited to have her first vodka and Sprite when she visited Las Vegas last month but that her stomach hurt after drinking half a cup.

"It's pretty funny my family doing what they did to me with drug testing me that whole time and yet I can't stand most alcohol!!!" she added in the June 14 post.

The post on Spear's Instagram account has since been deleted. Screenshot of Spear's Instagram.

Spears ended the note by saying she didn't invite her brother, Bryan Spears, to her wedding. She also told her brother to "Go F* Yourself."

"You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for four years … what???" Spears wrote.

Slide three and four of Spears' now-deleted Instagram post. Screenshot of Spears' Instagram.

The post was live for nearly three hours and received over 247,000 likes before it was deleted.

The Los Angeles Superior Court appointed Jamie as Spears' conservator in 2008 after Britney had several public mental breakdowns. The conservatorship meant the pop singer had no legal control over her life and fortune. Throughout Spears' conservatorship, Jamie potentially paid himself over $2 million in personal salary and concert commissions from Spears' financial estate. On June 23, 2021, Spears officially asked the court to end her conservatorship, saying it was "abusive."

Spears and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, as well as Bryan Spears did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comments. Jamie Spears' attorney, Alex Weingarten, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

