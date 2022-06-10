Britney Spears and Sam Asghari walk down the aisle in gorgeous California ceremony
Britney Spears married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a classic Versace dress in California. The couple dated for four years prior.
During a hearing regarding her controversial conservatorship held almost one year ago to the day, on June 23, 2021, Britney Spears delivered a 30-minute bombshell testimony during which she detailed a vision for the future. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able […]
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting ready to tie the knot — and soon! The pop star and personal trainer will wed on Thursday (June 9), a source confirms to ‘Billboard’.
Pop superstar Britney Spears tied the knot with Sam Asghari on Thursday in Los Angeles in a small, star-studded ceremony. Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, showed up attempting to crash the festivities, but police arrested him for trespassing on her property.
They tied the knot after dating for nearly six years. The wedding took place even months after Britney was released from her conservatorship.
The longtime couple wed in front of 60 guests — including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton — on Thursday, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE
Several A-list stars were on hand to celebrate as the singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday in Los Angeles
The couple got engaged in December 2020
Almost two decades after their iconic kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Britney Spears are still closer than ever! The pair — who famously locked lips during a performance at the 2003 event, alongside Christina Aguilera — shared a smooch again on Thursday at Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari.
