Britney Spears says she 'cried for two weeks' after documentary about her career

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Britney Spears has given her reaction to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall - FilmMagic
Britney Spears has given her reaction to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall - FilmMagic

Britney Spears said she "cried for two weeks" after being embarrassed by a high-profile documentary that explored her career.

Framing Britney Spears premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall.

It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media and the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008.

While Spears, 39, had previous indirectly addressed the series, she has now said "I didn't watch the documentary" but what she has seen of it left her "embarrassed by the light they put me in".

She said: "I cried for two weeks," adding, "and well ... I still cry sometimes."

The statement, shared on Instagram, was accompanied by a video of the pop star dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy. She tagged singer Steven Tyler.

Spears said: "My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life. For my sanity I need to dance to iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people. It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged ... insulted ... and embarrassed by the media ... and I still am till this day."

Spears added: "As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people."

After touching on the documentary, she said: "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness. Every day dancing brings me joy. I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness."

Spears is currently locked in a legal battle with her father Jamie over her conservatorship.

He used to oversee both her personal and financial affairs before stepping down from his role over the former due to ill health.

A lawyer for Spears has asked a judge to have her father permanently replaced as personal conservator.

However, Jamie remains co-conservator of his daughter's financial affairs, an arrangement she is not happy with.

Recommended Stories

  • Gwyneth Paltrow on Being a Stepmom to Husband Brad Falchuk's Kids: 'I've Learned So Much About Myself'

    Gwyneth Paltrow shares kids Apple and Moses with ex Chris Martin, while Brad Falchuk is dad to daughter Isabella and son Brody from his marriage to ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik

  • Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Pictures of Her 3 Youngest Children Saint, Chicago and Psalm

    Kim Kardashian's kids posed together in matching orange outfits

  • Michael Strahan reveals he's fixed trademark tooth gap ... 36 hours before April Fools' Day

    April Fools' Day comes earlier and earlier each year.

  • The coronavirus likely traveled 800 miles to Wuhan from farms that breed wild animals for food, a WHO report found

    WHO experts investigating the coronavirus' origins think it jumped from bats to an animal species like minks or pangolins before infecting people.

  • Hailey and Justin Bieber Got the Prettiest, Tiny Matching Tattoos

    Can you guess what they are?

  • Disney delays Death On The Nile again, buying some time to figure out what to do about Armie Hammer

    The release of The New Mutants seemed like it would be the last 20th Century Fox mess that Disney would have to clean up after consuming its former competitor’s film and TV branches, but it has also been sitting on another proverbial bomb: director Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile, which happens to star Armie Hammer. Over the last few months, a number of horrible accusations have been made against Hammer, leading to one woman publicly accusing him of rape and the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that it had opened an investigation into Hammer earlier this month. He has now dropped out of multiple projects and lost his agent, but he had already filmed Death On The Nile long before any of this came to light. The movie has been sitting on Disney’s shelf for quite some time, having already been delayed over and over again due to the Fox buyout and then the Coronavirus pandemic, and now it’s becoming increasingly likely that there will just never be a good time to release it.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' because of documentary: 'I was embarrassed by the light they put me in'

    The singer said she hasn't watched all of "Framing Britney Spears."

  • Kardashians Get Competitive with 'Genetically Gifted' Jenners During Volleyball Match on KUWTK

    "Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted and this is something that makes my blood boil," Kim Kardashian West says in a sneak peek

  • 2 members of Salt Lake City's 'Real Housewives' arrested

    Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show appeared in court for the first time Tuesday after being arrested on federal fraud charges alleging they cheated hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme. Jennifer Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, and Stuart Smith, 43, of Lehi, Utah, were arrested in Utah on charges including conspiracy that were unsealed in New York City, authorities announced. Prosecutors set several conditions for Shah and Smith to be released that bar them from contacting each other, traveling outside of Utah — unless it's to New York for a court appearance — or engaging in telemarketing.

  • She's Vaccinated. He Isn't. Now What?

    NEW YORK — Burly and well over 6 feet tall, Andre Duncan takes pride in carrying the groceries for his wife, Michelle, and views himself as her personal bodyguard. Now, she is his: Ever since she got the coronavirus vaccine in February, Michelle Duncan, who works in hospital management, has insisted she run their errands alone. When she goes shopping, Andre Duncan, who is unvaccinated, stays home. Andre Duncan, 44, said he feels gratitude but also guilt, and that tension has altered the dynamic of their marriage. “She has to take risks and chances on her own, when that’s my partner, that’s my honey.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As of this week, more than 145 million shots have gone into arms since the vaccine began rolling out in the United States in December. But amid supply chain snarls and inconsistent state-by-state eligibility rules, just 16% of Americans are fully vaccinated. As a result, an untold number of households now find themselves divided, with one partner, spouse, parent or adult child vaccinated and others waiting, sometimes impatiently, for their number to come up. Now, after a year spent navigating job losses and lockdowns, sickness and fear, some families are experiencing the long-awaited arrival of vaccines with not elation or relief, but a fraught combination of confusion, jealousy or guilt. “In that moment that I got the vaccine, instead of, ‘I should be so super-happy, I survived this nonsense,’ instead of all that I felt the biggest guilt of my life,” said Lolo Saney, 65, an elementary schoolteacher who lives in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Her mother, who lives abroad, is still waiting. In New York, people who hold certain jobs and have certain conditions are eligible. And while people age 30 and older were made eligible this week, it will be weeks or even months before any number of partners or spouses of nurses or teachers, or those straddling previous age thresholds, are able to secure coveted vaccine appointments. Some of the newly vaccinated are finding that the tentative return to normalcy is at least partly on hold as they navigate uncharted new worries: how to coexist with and care for relatives, roommates and partners who are not yet vaccinated. Although the Biden administration directed states to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1, at the current pace, the entire population might not be vaccinated until August — and that assumes all pledges of supply are met, and children eventually qualify for vaccines, according to a New York Times analysis. Adding to the complexity is the fact that even if every adult in a home gets vaccinated, any young children will likely not be for some time; while in New York, people 16 and older will become eligible on April 6, vaccine trials for young children have only just begun. Until then, some who were the first in their families to be vaccinated are finding that the shots come freighted with new responsibilities: shopping for groceries, going to the laundromat, visiting the sick. Just-released data shows the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provide strong protection against infections, easing fears that vaccinated people could pass on the virus to others. But the data is new, and the vaccinated have spent months wondering whether their newfound freedoms, like trips to the movie theater or dinner with friends, could bring the virus home to loved ones. “These are all layers that just weigh heavy on everybody, and can sometimes cause more anxiety and tension and depression,” said George James, a therapist with the Council for Relationships, a Philadelphia-based mental health center that focuses on couples and families. But one possible plus of the past tumultuous year, he said, was that families may now be better equipped to navigate this new twist. “That doesn’t mean that families aren’t in crisis or overwhelmed or at their breaking point,” James said. “But if I was to look at it as a whole, I think there has been more strength and resiliency and ability to say, ‘OK, we figured this out, we can figure this next thing out.’” Ashraya Gupta, 34, was vaccinated because she teaches high school science, and teachers were made eligible for the vaccine in January. She now has the pleasure of planning vacations, weekends away with friends and movie theater outings. But life for her as-yet-unvaccinated partner, Colin Kinniburgh, 30 — a freelance journalist, with whom she lives in Brooklyn — is largely unchanged from the year of lockdown. Recently, Gupta spent a weekend away with a friend, a schoolteacher who was also vaccinated. It was the first time she had seen that friend in over a year, she said — and one of the few times she and Kinniburgh have been apart since the outbreak began. The weekend was restorative, she said, for both of them. “I thought, ‘Once I get this vaccine I might be able to do more things that will make me feel able to function,’” Gupta said. “Which I think is ultimately good for him and good for our relationship.” For others, like Andre Duncan in Harlem, the situation has created a strain. He feels that he is failing in his duty as a husband, he said, when his wife asks him not to join her on the grocery run. “She believes she is protecting me, and it is the right thing to do, and I feel like I don’t want her to,” he said. He added: “It takes a lot from the relationship.” Others have found themselves struggling to overcome more intense feelings of guilt. Saney, the teacher from Greenwich Village, said some members of her immediate family do not yet qualify for the vaccine, and she longs to be face to face with them safely. But causing her greater anguish is the fact that her mother, an 89-year-old U.S. citizen, has been stuck in their home country of Iran where she was on a visit before the pandemic began, and unable to get a shot. “It is against all the codes of ethics that I was raised with that you don’t do anything good for yourself until you do it for your loved ones first,” Saney said, beginning to cry. “All my life I put them first, and it is the first time in this older age I feel most terrible because I did it before they got it,” she said. Food delivery workers like Gustavo Ajche, 38, were made eligible for the vaccine in February. For Ajche, getting the shot before his wife, Lorena de Ajche, a nanny who was not yet eligible, became an opportunity to give the vaccine a trial run on others’ behalf — and to prove its safety to friends and family who are skeptical. “I’m the only one vaccinated in my home,” said Gustavo Ajche, who received his first vaccine shot in February. He and his wife live with some of their cousins in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, he said, and they closely watched as he developed a fever after his second shot this month: “They see me as a trial.” In some cases, the imbalance in vaccine status is a choice. Jason Bass, 51, said he has declined to get vaccinated so far because he believes the accelerated emergency rollout did not allow enough time for scientists to study long-term effects. Yet his wife, Denise, a nurse, was among the first cohort to be eligible in the state; she has been vaccinated for months. Life is different in small ways, Bass said. For example, when the couple go on Target runs, his wife goes into the store while he stays in the car, he said. But for his wife, who saw up close the ravages of COVID-19 in the hospital where she works, there is a major change, he added, one with far-reaching effects on her unvaccinated family members: stress reduction. “She feels much better,” her husband said. She now works in a clinic administering the vaccine. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use, -U.S. study

    COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc reduced risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world U.S. study released on Monday. The results validate earlier studies that had indicated the vaccines begin to work soon after a first dose, and confirm that they also prevent asymptomatic infections. U.S. public health officials, however, continue to recommend two doses be given on the schedule authorized by regulators based on clinical trials.

  • The Palace Has Been Inundated With Letters Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All Interview

    The Queen's lady-in-waiting is reportedly replying to *all* of them.

  • David Dobrik lost close-to-everything after a Vlog Squad rape allegation. Here's how the backlash unfolded.

    An Insider investigation reported an allegation of sexual assault against a former Vlog Squad member. Here's a timeline of the reaction to the news.

  • Britney Spears says she 'cried for 2 weeks' after watching parts of the new documentary about her life

    "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," Spears wrote on Instagram.

  • Hospital Covid outbreaks soared in part because wrong staff given PPE

    Hospital Covid outbreaks soared in part because the wrong staff were given full personal protective equipment (PPE), a new study suggests. An international team of researchers has established that less severely ill patients are far more likely to infect people around them than those critical enough to require oxygen. The findings appear to contradict official guidelines, which ration the best PPE to doctors and nurses treating patients who require medical oxygen, on the basis that doing so requires the performance of “aerosol-generating procedures”. Often working in intensive care units, these staff are given eye protection, a tight fitting particle respirator mask, long-sleeved fluid-repellent gowns and gloves. Those working with less ill Covid patients had to go without eye protection, were given only a standard surgical mask, as well as a disposable apron and gloves. However, the new findings show that the typical activities of less severely ill Covid patients – breathing, talking, shouting, coughing and exercising – actually generated 100 times more aerosol particles than those receiving oxygen. The study found that oxygen therapies – officially considered the most high-risk for infection – actually reduced the amount of aerosols. It was carried out after figures emerged showing that staff working on wards who wear only standard surgical masks have around two to three times higher rates of infection than those working in ICU. The study, conducted in two UK hospitals and in Australia, comes a year after NHS staff reported significant shortages of PPE as the first wave built to its peak. Nurses at one trust had to resort to using bin liners when aprons ran out.

  • Travis Barker Let His Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos With This Viral TikTok Product

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) Over the last week, the internet has been raving about KVD's new Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. The product quickly sold out at most online retailers after receiving praise for its noncakey, full-coverage formula, and apparently, it's so good that it even got Travis Barker's seal of approval.

  • Bachelor Nation Stars Are "Apprehensive" to Join Bachelor in Paradise Amid Controversy

    After the franchise became embroiled in controversy, several sources exclusively tell E! News, "many people are declining" the opportunity to be on the seventh season of BiP.

  • ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Star Wyatt Russell Knows You Hate His Replacement Captain America

    The new Captain America in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is going over about as well as New Coke. Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker on the Disney+ series, was hoping to stir such a negative response from fans. “That’s the goal,” he told TheWrap. “I think people had a fun reaction.” Walker fully stepped into the role of Captain America during last week’s episode, which included frequent tenuous moments with a not-very-happy Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and an even-angrier Bucky (Sebastian Stan). The lack of respect the two give John in his early days with the shield plays into his own insecurities. “He doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel good anytime ever you don’t get accepted by somebody,” Russell adds. “You feel s—y about yourself. Right?” Also Read: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Georges St-Pierre Tells Us How Batroc Pinned Down Sam Wilson It doesn’t help that he’s replacing one of the most famous people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has to do it without the benefit of the same super soldier serum that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was given. “There’s elements to him where he wants to be able to do it without the super soldier serum. Just be that good,” Russell says. “He does have those ideas in his head of wanting people to like him, like his version of Captain America. It sort of gets rained on and causes him to have to rethink how things are going to be done.” Despite the poor introduction Walker receives from the two Avengers, he is largely presented as someone who is trying to do his best and live up to the expectations that the original Captain America set. As he tells Sam in last Friday’s episode, it would be a big boost to his credibility to have Cap’s former “wingman” by his side. So when Sam and Bucky shun him (twice), it doesn’t exactly sit well, which is one of the reasons why Walker and his own wingman, Lemar (Clé Bennett) are more menacing towards them at the episode’s end. Another reason? John is very much aware that Steve wanted Sam to have his shield, who in turn not only refuses his friend’s wishes, but gets royally screwed over by the government who immediately give Steve’s shield to a seemingly random person. “I think he’s aware of that. It’s like, he has to be aware,” Russell said. “I think they’re [Sam and Bucky] a little bitter. There’s a little bitterness there that’s like, did Sam make the wrong decision?… You kind of see everybody’s egos, inflate, deflate and go through these different machinations to really find out who should be the one who’s going to carry on.” Also Read: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Head Writer Promises a Very Different Sharon Carter The Steve Rogers version of Captain America often pitted his World War II-era sensibilities about patriotism and the military against the modern world. With Walker, the modern military finally gets its chance at a fully-militarized Star-Spangled Man. Essentially the complete antithesis of Steve Rogers. “The military man of World War II is just very different than the military man in today’s age. They just operate differently; the PR machine operates differently. There’s many more opinions about what military should be what their roles should be in the world,” Russell said. “He’s a little bit of a guy who’s just been good at doing his job. And he’s done this to serve and protect, based on some of the things that Steve did, and feels like he just wants to do the job but people aren’t necessarily willing to accept him as the person to do it.” Russell describes his role going forward as to be a giant wrench thrown into Sam and Bucky’s attempts to bring down the Flag Smashers, which leads the two into a reunion this coming week with Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo. “He definitely doesn’t make life easier for anybody,” he said. “You’ll definitely begin to see and understand, hopefully, more of why John is the way he is and what drives him to do the things that he does.” Read original story ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Star Wyatt Russell Knows You Hate His Replacement Captain America At TheWrap

  • Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago

    Jimmy Kimmel joked on Monday's Kimmel Live that he spent his last week off on a very slow cruise through the Suez Canal. "I have to say, after all the fighting and the tooth-gnashing over the last few years, it was nice to see the whole world come together to make fun of a boat," he said. "They say we might have a shortage of coffee and toilet paper. The good news is without one you might not need the other, but still it's crazy that something like this can bring the world of commerce to a halt." "Former members of Donald Trump's pandemic team are speaking out," telling CNN "the death toll could have been much lower if the Trump administration had take the virus more seriously," Kimmel said. "So today Trump responded with a letter" essentially proving their case. "Meanwhile, President Biden today announced that within three weeks, 90 percent of American adults will be eligible to get the vaccine," he said, and "75 percent of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — approve of the way Biden has handled the rollout of the vaccine, which is driving them absolutely nuts in Trumpland." He illustrated this with Eric Trump on Fox News. "Eric loves saying 'my father' — he says 'father' more times in one interview than I did in seven years as an altar boy," Kimmel said. "Will somebody please take that kid fishing already? If they weren't so terrible, this would be the saddest family in the world. And while Eric is pleading for credit on cable TV, Daddy Donny stopped into a wedding at Mar-a-Lago — he rents his house out for weddings," he chuckled, and "had some beautiful words for the bride and groom." "I love this so much," Kimmel said, playing the video of Trump's self-involved toast. "It is a wedding! I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college, I've seem some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How can you give a drunken wedding toast when you don't even drink?" So that's what Trump "does now: he babbles at weddings, he complains," he said. "Whenever someone plays the song 'YMCA' he magically appears, like Beetlejuice." Kimmel ended with a PSA about how to re-acclimate to society after the pandemic, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Key Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at 90

  • 'SpongeBob SquarePants' episode pulled over virus storyline concern

    Even Bikini Bottom isn't immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Nickelodeon has pulled the viral-themed episode "Kwarantined Krab" from the currently airing 12th season after deciding its "Clam Flu" was uncomfortably similar to real-life events.