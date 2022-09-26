Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship end: 'WAY too late'

If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed.

Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship.

The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's family wouldn't have ever let Spears' situation happen to the singer.

"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted … it's ruined for me … but that wasn't the worst part … the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months … Jesus f---ing Christ … I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week," Spears wrote before explaining what she went through during that time.

Britney Spears hinted that she will not be returning to the entertainment industry following the end of her conservatorship. Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images

"No car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months … no door for privacy … and watched me change naked and shower … and no a--holes not 6 gallons of blood … 6 vials of blood the small tubes but come on every f---ing week took me abruptly off me [sic] medication I was normally on and drugged me on lithium," she added. "I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through … what the f--- do you think she would do … her family would NEVER allow that."

Spears went on to reveal that it's "WAY too late" for her to return to the industry.

"Psss .. you say do what you want to do now … Really 14 years later after being humiliated … it's WAY too late for that … again I'd rather stay home and s--- in my f---ing pool than join the entertainment business … the truth is a f---ing b----."

"I'm not going to play the vicitm HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??????? [middle finger emojis] … I'm sure you advanced musicians think it's horrible of bad but when I'm bad IM BETTER !!! F--- you !!!"

Britney Spears' collaboration with Elton John was the singer's first time in the recording studio in six years. Getty Images

Even though Spears seemingly has no plans to make a comeback, the pop star recently recorded a version of "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John. The duo released the track in August.

John's husband David Furnish explained what it was like for the singer, who recently performed at the White House, to record with Spears.

"That's the first record she's put out in six years," Furnish told "Entertainment Tonight." "She went into the studio and she delivered fantastic vocals."

"She was quite specific about what she liked, what she wanted and how she wanted it to sound. And she gave terrific notes."

"She's very much in control and embracing her destiny, which is exactly what you want."

Despite Spears' declaration that she won't return, John does "hope" that recording "Hold Me Closer" will lead to the pop star making more music, Furnish said.

"Hold Me Closer" marked Spears' first release since the end of her conservatorship. Getty Images

"Elton's hope is that she will get the courage now to deepen into music more," Furnish said. "I think it's really scary when you're away from something for a very long time. It's quite daunting, and so he hopes this is the step and a baby step onto a path that sees her out doing great records again and maybe even performing."

Spears' conservatorship ended in November 2021 shortly after her father Jamie Spears had been suspended from his role.