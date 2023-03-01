Britney Spears Sells Neoclassical-Style Calabasas Mansion for $10.1 Million

Britney Spears, who began searching for an off-market buyer for her massive one-story Calabasas mansion in January, has sold her home, according to Dirt. Although the Grammy Award winner had been asking for $12 million, Spears pocketed only $10.1 million from the deal, which is $1.7 million less than what she paid for the home eight short months ago. According to TMZ, the singer bought the house after her nuptials to fitness trainer Sam Asghari, but moved out soon after over privacy concerns.

Sitting on 1.6 acres of land inside the prestigious gated Estates at The Oaks neighborhood, the property includes a main house and guest cottage with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms between them. Spears’s short stint with the mansion left no time for upgrades so the new owners have their work cut out for them (if they so choose) as although the 2018-build is grand, it’s pretty dated.

From a porticoed entrance, you’re ushered through ornate wrought iron doors into a cream-colored double-height foyer, complete with matching mirrors, candelabras, and wooden consoles lining either side of the wide space. Throughout the home, vaulted ceilings and arched hallways are accented by stone floors, onyx, and hardwood, all etched with classical decorative elements like pilasters and acanthus leaves. Finishes are mostly in beige and taupe, with the exception of a dark-colored movie theater and a lounge area with dark parquet floors, and leather-clad chairs and stools, accompanied by dark wood paneling that surrounds a bar.

The primary suite boasts a fireplace, seating area, terrace, dual walk-in closets the size of a small boutique, and even an exercise room. Other highlights include a living room and formal dining room each with a fireplace, a wood-paneled study, a wine cellar, and a chef’s kitchen with a massive island and high-end appliances mostly hidden behind cabinetry.

Outside, a 2,000-square-foot patio accommodates a fireplace, barbecue station, and lots of seating. The resort-like yard beyond, maintains a 55-foot pool and spa, with a waterslide and tiered waterfalls.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

