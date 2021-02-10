Britney Spears shares message following release of NYT documentary

Samantha Kubota
Pop star Britney Spears shared a cryptic message on Tuesday evening after a New York Times documentary about her life debuted last week.

Spears posted a video of herself performing the hit, "Toxic." In the caption, she wrote that she couldn't believe that rendition was three years ago.

"I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," Spears wrote. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!"

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives," she added with flower emoji. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!"

Spears has not directly addressed the recent documentary, "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears" which aired last Friday on FX and is currently streaming on Hulu. The film looks back at pivotal moments in the pop star's career and goes into detail about the conservatorship Spears has been under since she suffered a mental breakdown in 2008.

Related: "Framing Britney Spears" takes a look at the controversial conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008.

Her father, James Spears has been her co-conservator since 2008 and became sole conservator in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship.In a hearing last year, a judge declined the star’s request to suspend her father from his conservatorship, though she did not rule out future petitions for his removal or suspension.

The documentary also details how the paparazzi seemingly were relentless in their pursuit of the pop star and how she was portrayed by the media during her high-profile breakup with singer Justin Timberlake.

Earlier this week, Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 27, told People he is thankful for her fans and the support.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Asghari, an actor and fitness trainer, has been dating Spears since 2016.

