Britney Spears shares series of nude photos on vacation after father Jamie’s suspension from conservatorship

She did it again.

Britney Spears posted a slideshow of 10 nude photos Thursday on Instagram, one day after her father Jamie was removed as conservator of her estate.

The “Toxic” singer, 39, appeared to be on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody,” she captioned the post.

Spears also shared two short videos from what looked like a private island.

“A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating,” she wrote in one. “Having the time of my life here,” she added in the second.

Spears’ slideshow was the latest in a series of nude and semi-nude photos she’s shared on Instagram, with the first coming Aug. 17.

Jamie, 69, was not in a joyful mood Thursday, instead releasing a statement that blasted a Los Angeles judge’s decision to remove him from the arrangement.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” his attorney said.

A temporary conservator, John Zabel, will be in charge of Britney’s money until at least the next hearing on Nov. 12. Zabel was suggested by Britney and her legal team.