Britney Spears slams 'consultations for body improvements' in topless photo post: 'Rather fall off a cliff'

Britney Spears slammed "consultations for body improvements" while sharing a photo of herself topless.

The 39-year-old musician covered her top half with both hands in the photo.

"What is it with consultations for body improvements ???? Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences … maybe I’m extremely sensitive … either way I would rather fall off a cliff … than have doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image … lesson learned," Spears wrote.

"Psss kiss my white a--," she added.

Spears has been known to bare her whole body on social media.

The "Toxic" singer recently posed completely nude while on vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

In some photos, the 39-year-old singer used flower emojis to cover herself. In the others, Spears wore red bikini bottoms and covered her top half with her hands.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody," Spears captioned the post . She added a winking emoji, a kissy face emoji and a monkey emoji.