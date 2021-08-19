Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking housekeeper

Police officers in California are investigating Britney Spears after a housekeeper who works at her home accused the pop star of striking her, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The employee told law enforcement that Spears, currently embroiled in a high-profile legal battle against her father to win control of her estate and other aspects of her life, slapped a phone out of her hands upon returning home on Monday morning.

The unidentified housekeeper, who did not disclose any injuries, initially called the police to the residence after the incident and subsequently went to a police station to file a report, according to NBC News.

Spears, 39, declined to speak with investigators about the incident, police said. However, her attorney called the incident "tabloid fodder."

"This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," attorney Mathew Rosengart told the Washington Examiner in a statement. "Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately. "

The incident comes a week after a major development in Spears's conservatorship battle against her father, who recently agreed to step down eventually as conservator.

James Spears committed in court documents filed on Aug. 12 to give up control but pushed back against the notion he should do so immediately, noting certain conditions must be met.

The singer's battle for control of her fortune has developed into a bona fide movement, with supporters urging authorities to "Free Britney."

Lawmakers across the political spectrum, including Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, have expressed support for Britney Spears's cause and reforming the country's conservatorship laws.

