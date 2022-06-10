Britney Spears wore three different outfits during her star-studded wedding

(Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have exchanged vows, nine months after they announced their engagement.

The couple, who have been together since late 2016, tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests, including celebrity friends such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.

Spears, 40, reportedly wore three different outfits throughout the day, including an off-shoulder wedding gown by Versace, complete with a flowing train and veil.

Photographs from the celebration on Thursday show Spears accessorised her dress with a white choker necklace and short mesh gloves with a lace trim. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Asghari, 28, wore a black tuxedo and bow tie, with a white rose pinned to his lapel.

As seen in images obtained by People, Spears changed into a short red dress with a plunging neckline and fringed sleeves during the reception.

A photograph of her dancing with Barrymore and Gomez shows Spears wearing Asghari’s tuxedo jacket without any shoes on.

Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, told People after the ceremony that the actor and model was “very ecstatic this day has come”.

“I know he wanted this for so long,” Cohen said. “He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Spears’ two children, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, were not in attendance at the wedding.

A lawyer for Kevin Federline, who Spears married in October 2004 and divorced in July 2007, told the publication that the teenagers are “happy” for their mother but they “didn’t want to take [the spotlight] away from them”.

The wedding comes after the couple announced in May that they had miscarried their pregnancy, which Spears first confirmed in April.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer previously spoke about wanting to have another child but claimed she could not because her conservatorship prevented her from having her IUD removed.

The pair became engaged two months before the pop star’s controversial conservatorship was terminated in November.

This is Spears’ third marriage. Before marrying Federline, she married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but had the union annulled after 55 hours.

Alexander was charged with four misdemeanours after he showed up at the singer’s home as she prepared for her wedding to Asghari on Thursday.

Officers from Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told the PA news agency that Alexander became involved in an altercation with security officers, and was charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of vandalism and one count of trespassing.

Before the incident, he posted an Instagram Live story from outside Spears’ property, in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.