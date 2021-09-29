"Britney vs Spears" director on the making of her Netflix documentary, the pop star's conservatorship
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Erin Lee Carr, director and producer of "Britney vs Spears," joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss what she uncovered while investigating the singer's 13-year conservatorship. Her documentary was released on Netflix one day before a court hearing to remove Jamie Spears, Britney's father, as a conservator of her estate.