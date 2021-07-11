Britons‘expected’ to work from home and wear masks after July 19

Lucy Fisher
·6 min read
Boris Johnson - Daniel Leal-Olivas /PA
Boris Johnson - Daniel Leal-Olivas /PA

The public will still be “expected” to wear masks and urged to work from home after July 19, ministers and officials said on Sunday, as MPs warned Freedom Day risked being “watered down”.

On Monday afternoon, Boris Johnson is set to confirm at a Number 10 press conference that step four in his roadmap out of restrictions will go ahead, as planned, next Monday.

It will mark the end of all legal Covid regulations, but concerns have arisen that government messaging will curb people’s ability to take advantage of some freedoms again.

The Prime Minister is expected to say the four tests that will allow him to proceed with the final stage in his roadmap have been met, but he issued a note of caution on Sunday night.

“We are tantalisingly close to the final milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning,” he said.

While the vaccine rollout has “weakened” the link between Covid cases and hospitalisations or deaths, he stressed “the global pandemic is not over yet”.

Acknowledging that “cases will rise as we unlock”, Mr Johnson said: “Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS.”

His wary tone reflected fears about soaring coronavirus cases, which ministers have said could reach 100,000 a day within weeks, and growing worries in Whitehall about the decision to scrap all legal regulations this month.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said on Sunday that although there will be no government “diktat”, the public will be “expected” to continue wearing masks in crowded and enclosed places after July 19.

“The guidelines will be very clear on things like mask wearing. There’s an expectation for people to wear masks indoors, in crowded places, on public transport,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show. He added that it would be “both a personal responsibility and a corporate responsibility”.

Tory MPs said his rhetoric represented a notable toughening in the Government’s line on wearing face coverings. Last week Mr Johnson insisted that they would become a matter of “personal choice”, suggesting only that people “might choose” to wear them in crowded, indoor places.

Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs, accused ministers of a “shift in policy” and said it was “torturing the nation”.

Arguing that for some people wearing a mask is a “terrible thing”, he added: “It’s not fair snatching away people’s hope, it’s psychologically, profoundly destructive.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said Mr Zahawi’s assertion that there would be an “expectation” that people should continue to cover their mouths and noses in some circumstances was clouded in uncertainty.

He warned the move risked “watering things down” on so-called Freedom Day, and added that it could spark confusion, as well as fuel public disputes between champions and opponents of masks.

Alleging that ministers had bowed to pressure from scientists, he said the Government should either require mask-wearing under law, and allow the Commons a vote on the measure, or let it be a matter of choice free from “unclear” guidance.

Liam Fox, a former Cabinet minister, called on Mr Johnson to justify the guidance to continue wearing masks by publishing the scientific data around the protection offered by face coverings.

“At some point we have to get back to people exercising their personal responsibility… If the expectation is to wear the mask then give us the data,” he said.

Labour also heaped criticism on the Government over the policy, but called for mask-wearing to remain mandatory under law while Covid cases continue to rise.

The Government is set to publish fresh guidance on public transport, which is expected to include advice on face masks. Ministers will stop short of issuing a specific document on face coverings, however, it is understood.

A Whitehall source on Sunday night denied that Mr Zahawi’s intervention amounted to a marked shift in the Government’s stance on face masks. Insisting his remarks aligned with Mr Johnson’s, the source added: “There really hasn’t been a massive change.”

While guidance to “work from home” will also be lifted at step four of the roadmap, Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England (PHE) called for people to continue following the advice beyond July 19.

“If you are able to do your business effectively from home then I think over the next four to six weeks, as there’s a rise in cases, then we should try our best to do that,” she told Times Radio.

She added: “Then we should continue to look and see and have a cautious return to the office over the coming weeks, once we start to see a decline in the number of cases.”

Covid cases are not due to start declining until mid-August, scientific modelling predicts.

Business groups demanded clarity from the Government in the wake of Dr Hopkins’ remarks.

Hannah Essex, the co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Business leaders are not public health experts and cannot be expected to know how best to operate when confusing and sometimes contradictory information is coming from official sources.”

The Government should “waste no time setting out crystal clear guidance” for businesses on how they can help curb the spread of the virus, she added.

Ms Essex said that staff shortages resulting from the current self-isolation rules, which can force a whole team to remain at home for 10 days if a single member tests positive for Covid, was likely to see many companies take a “cautious approach” to returning to the workplace from July 19.

Mike Cherry, the national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, also demanded clarity for employers and staff. “The Government has a responsibility to prevent confusion and set out a clear, consistent view,” he said.

Ahead of next Monday, the Government is set to publish updated guidance on safety in the workplace, which will rationalise 14 documents that cover a range of settings.

The fresh advice is expected to emphasise the importance of ventilation in workplaces and makes clear that risk assessments are still required. All legal regulations will end, bar measures required under pre-Covid health and safety law.

The Whitehall source hit back against the suggestion that Dr Hopkins’ view was official policy, insisting that the “work from home” guidance would be scrapped at step four of the roadmap and thereafter businesses must decide where their staff work.

“The Government does not have a position. It is being left entirely up to employers,” the source said.

Mr Johnson will use his televised press conference, which will take place at the same time as Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, updates the Commons, to urge Britons to come forward to receive the vaccine, and stress the importance of having both doses.

The latest analysis from PHE and the University of Cambridge suggests that vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK minister confident of further COVID-19 rule easing from July 19

    The UK government is confident that plans to lift a range of COVID-19 restrictions will go ahead on July 19 in England but mask-wearing in indoor enclosed places will be expected, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed proposals earlier this week to eliminate a series of rules on mask-wearing, social contact and the instruction to work from home. Some scientists and critics of the government have expressed concern that it pressing ahead to lift restrictions even as coronavirus infections are rising.

  • Soccer-Messi breaks drought, win first major title with Argentina

    Lionel Messi was uncharacteristically quiet in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday but his performance was irrelevant compared to what the victory means – a first major title for Messi in the blue and white of the national side. The Barcelona striker has won the FIFA World Player of the Year a record six times and is widely considered one of the greatest players ever to play the game, alongside Pele and countryman Diego Maradona. But his inability to win an international title with Argentina always left an asterisk beside his name on the all-time greats list.

  • LGBTI groups protest in Barcelona after fatal beating of Samuel Luiz

    Hundreds marched through the city centre to reach City Hall and the regional government's headquarters, holding signs that read "freedom or death" and "we will not live in fear" while waving rainbow pride flags.Bawer Gakir, a 41-year-old, Turkish national living in Barcelona, said the attack shocked him and it was the first time he had heard of such a case his 11 years of living in Spain.Joe and Ellis, both 18 years-old, tourists from London, had joined the demonstration to show solidarity and said they encouraged LGTBI people to not "isolate yourself from the world".The protest came hours after a Spanish court remanded three people in custody on suspicion of beating Samuel Luiz to death.Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the killing of 24-year-old nursing assistant Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruna last Saturday (July 3).Witnesses interviewed on Spanish TV have said the attackers shouted homophobic slurs during the beating, which coincided with Pride celebrations at the weekend.

  • A 7-point-plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president 'in days, not years' was handed out at CPAC

    An outlandish plan to restore Donald Trump to the presidency circulated at the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • A California hotel booted an 'America First' event when it found out Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were the featured speakers

    "We just want to stay clear of that," the hotel's manager told the Orange County Register. Gaetz and Greene plan to hold the event elsewhere.

  • 'I didn't come here to kiss your f---ing ring': Sidney Powell ripped into Rudy Giuliani after clash over election theories, book says

    Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer and has backed up many of the former president's election claims, reportedly described Powell as "crazy."

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Fed Up With 'Annoying' Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Trump is angry his son's girlfriend is capitalizing on family connections to back controversial GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens in Missouri, Politico reports.

  • Liberal California appeals court sees year of high-profile reversals at the Supreme Court

    When the Supreme Court handed down its two recent final decisions, one in a major voting laws dispute and the other addressing a donor disclosure requirement, both were considered victories for conservatives — and both were reversals of the country's most controversial appellate court.

  • World’s Billionaire Factory Shudders as China Cracks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the kind of brazen PR stunt that Jack Ma might have dreamed up.But this wasn’t the flamboyant Chinese billionaire who disappeared from public view eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, bobbing up and down on a hydrofoil surfboard, clutching an American flag and exuding all the confidence of a man worth $130 billion.The contrast between the social media mogul’s July 4th Instagram video and the day’s big event in China could hardly have been starker. Regulators in Beijing

  • Biden Ousts Trump’s Head of Social Security Who Continues to Say He Won’t Leave

    The now-fired Social Security commissioner called the move a “Friday Night Massacre,” adding, "I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security”

  • Powerful gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil

    He is one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders and his threats risk plunging Haiti into deeper chaos.Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.In a new video address he says his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise."Many people from the opposition and stinking bourgeoisie joined together to betray the President. It is a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people. I ask all the groups (gangs) to mobilize. Take to the streets. We demand explanations about the assassination of the President. We had a problem with the President, but we have never said that foreigners can enter our territory to kill the President."Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday (July 7) at his Port-au-Prince home.Haitian authorities say a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans carried out the murder.The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country.The government is calling for U.S. and U.N. assistance.The U.S. says it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now while the request to the UN would need Security Council authorization.Cherizier says his followers will practice "legitimate violence".And that it's time for "the masters of the system" - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent who dominate parts of the economy - to "give back" the country.Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.Meanwhile in a taped recording Moise's widow Martine- who was also wounded in the attack- accused shadowy enemies of plotting his assassination to thwart democratic change.She says her husband had spoken of dark forces behind years of unrest - rivals and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics. Haitian officials have not provided a motive for the assassination or explained how the killers got past Moise's security detail.

  • Lincoln Project, campus speech, critical race theory, Trump Org. charges and other top columns

    From Joe Trippi joining the Lincoln Project to critical race theory in American schools, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • Jovenel Moïse: President's widow speaks for first time

    Martine Moïse, who was injured in the attack which killed her husband, speaks for the first time.

  • Prosecutors' references to Allen Weisselberg's family are New York 'hardball' to get him to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump Organization, says expert

    Former US attorney Frank Agostino analyzed the messaging behind recent charges against the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg for CNN.

  • Giuliani assembled the Trump campaign legal team in a room that overflowed with trash and had a 'rotting smell,' a new book says

    The former New York City mayor was operating out of a conference room in the campaign's Rosslyn, Va., headquarters, that was "filled" with trash.

  • Carters celebrate 75 years of "adventure" with 300 guests at wedding anniversary party

    Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with an event in Plains, Georgia, on Saturday attended by 300 guests — including Bill and Hillary Clinton, singer Garth Brooks and civil rights icon Andrew Young.Of note: Chip Carter said directly in front of the Clintons and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that his parents told their children "we were better than no one and no one was better than us and they did what they thought was right, even when it was bad politics,"

  • ‘It’s horrifying,’ Fauci says after CPAC crowd cheers lack of vaccinations

    Roughly half of the nation is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Trump says McConnell 'wasting money' on Alabama Senate primary

    Former President Donald Trump accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of "wasting money" in the Alabama Senate primary, further exposing the rift between the two wings of the Republican Party.