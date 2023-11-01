Rafah crossing: Nervous wait for trapped Britons trying to leave Gaza

British nationals are among thousands awaiting permission to leave Gaza for Egypt.

British-Palestinian doctor Abdelkader Hammad was told he may be able to cross the border on Wednesday, but told the BBC there was frustration and confusion at the Rafah crossing after delays.

Departures of Britons will likely happen "in stages over the coming days", the UK Foreign Office has said.

About 200 British nationals are believed to be in Gaza.

The Rafah border crossing is being opened for "controlled and time-limited periods" and to allow the seriously wounded to leave, the Foreign Office added.

Palestinian officials said more than 400 foreign nationals and injured Gazans had been given permission to cross into Egypt on Wednesday.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4's PM programme at around 16:00 GMT (18:00 in Gaza) from the crossing point, Dr Hammad said: "It's a little frustrating. We don't know what's going on...we don't know when the next group will go - if it will be tonight or tomorrow.

"It's dark - I'm not sure it will happen tonight, we'll see what happens tomorrow."

He later told the BBC the border was closed when he arrived and he did not expect to be able to cross until Thursday.

Civilians in Gaza had largely not been able to leave the territory since 7 October following Hamas's attacks on Israel, in which more than 1,400 people were killed and at least 239 taken hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,700 people have been killed since Israel launched air strikes as part of a military response to the attacks.

It emerged over Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning that some 500 people a day will be allowed to cross to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border.

The lists of those leaving will be agreed between the Egyptian and Israeli authorities, and relevant embassies will be informed in advance so they can prepare to receive their nationals.

A list of hundreds of names has been published by the border authority in Gaza, showing the dual and foreign nationals who should be allowed to leave through the crossing on Wednesday.

Speaking from the Rafah crossing at around 13:00 GMT, BBC News reporter Rushdi Abualouf said thousands of people had gathered there this morning hoping to leave, but later learned only those whose names appeared on the specific list would be allowed through.

With no passport control or electronic ID system in place, the process is slowed by the need for an official to manually check the identities of every person leaving, he reported.

He also saw between 20 and 30 ambulances passing through the crossing carrying injured people into Egypt for medical treatment.

Israel controls the air space over Gaza and its shoreline, and has strictly controlled the movement of people and goods.

The partial opening of the crossing by Egyptian authorities comes after talks between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Middle East minister Lord Ahmad, and their counterparts in Egypt, Israel and Qatar.

Mr Cleverly said UK teams on the ground in Egypt were "ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave".

"It's vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible," he added in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Western officials said a team had been deployed to Arish, a city some 25 miles (41km) away from Rafah, to "ensure we can provide the necessary medical, consular and administrative support needed" for British nationals.

Among the British nationals in Gaza are Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf's in-laws. He welcomed the opening of the border but said his wife's parents remained trapped without clean drinking water and rapidly diminishing supplies.

Both Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have called for humanitarian "pauses" in fighting to allow for aid to flow into Gaza.

Compared to a formal ceasefire, humanitarian pauses tend to last for short periods of time, sometimes just a few hours.

They are typically implemented purely with the aim of providing humanitarian support, as opposed to achieving long-term political solutions, according to the United Nations.

