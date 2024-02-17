Britons risk falling £600,000 short of a comfortable retirement

The typical worker faces being left £600,000 short of affording a comfortable retirement, analysis shows.

A worker on an average salary of £35,000 starting out in the jobs market today would need a pension pot of nearly £1.1m in 40 years’ time to be able to retire comfortably.

However, with 8pc pension contributions – the minimum for private sector workers – they will be left with a retirement nest egg of just £460,000.

Upping contributions to 12pc would still leave a £400,000 shortfall, according to analysis by Interactive Investor, an investment platform.

The figures are based on data from Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), a trade body, showing that a single person who owns their own home will need an annual income of more than £43,000 for a “comfortable” retirement this year, up from £37,300 in 2022-23.

This standard of living includes £1,500 a year to spend on clothing, as well as a two-week holiday in Europe and £50 per birthday or Christmas present.

The same worker would need a pension pot of £662,000 to achieve a more modest standard of living in retirement, with a smaller budget for energy, food and home maintenance. But contributing £233 a month – 8pc of their salary – would still leave a deficit of £200,000.

This assumes 5pc investment growth net of fees, and 2pc growth in yearly contributions and inflation.

Under auto-enrolment rules, employees put at least 5pc of their salaries into a pension, in addition to a minimum 3pc employer contribution and government tax relief.

It comes amid fears that low pension contributions are dooming younger generations to an underfunded retirement.

A study by the International Longevity Centre think tank found that younger people have fewer financial assets than their parents and grandparents.

In 2010 those under 40 held £7.53 of every £100 of wealth, but over the past decade the figure has fallen significantly to only £3.98.

Ian Cook of Quilter, a financial advice company, said the majority of workers were “grossly underfunding” their pension pots.

“Prior to the age of 40, most people don’t think about pensions, and just tend to contribute the minimum 3pc plus 5pc because it seems so far in the future.

“A lot of workers hit 40 and realise they don’t have enough in their pot. It’s scary.

“People need to take active responsibility for their own retirement now defined contribution schemes are so few and far between.”

Alice Guy of Interactive Investor said: “It’s important to regularly check your pension and see if you’re on track with your retirement goals.

“If you can afford it, then it’s worth upping your pension contributions above the minimum levels, which are often not enough to achieve a comfortable retirement.

“Even small increases in contributions can have a big impact over time and get you one step closer to the retirement you want.”

