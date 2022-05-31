Britons step up supermarket visits in search for value

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a supermarket in London
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons' visits to supermarket stores rose 7% year-on-year in the four weeks to May 21 as they shopped around for the best prices amid a worsening cost of living crisis, market researcher NielsenIQ said on Tuesday.

British households are facing a squeeze on their disposable income, with inflation hitting a 40-year peak of 9% in April and projected to rise further.

To cushion the blow, the government last week announced a 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills.

“Shoppers are becoming more considered in what they buy and the current challenge for supermarkets is to improve volume growth by getting more items into the shopping basket," Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said.

"The upside for supermarkets is that shoppers may be more inclined to dine in at home as budgets get squeezed."

NielsenIQ said total grocery sales at UK supermarkets rose 0.6% year-on-year over the four-week period, driven by a 2.3% increase in the final week.

It said the promotional spend fell from 21.5% of value sales last month to 20.4%, suggesting there is little appetite from retailers to use volume-based promotions to drive sales when shoppers are looking to spend less on each shopping trip.

The market researcher said the forthcoming Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend should give a welcome, if short-term, boost to grocery sales.

It said 20% of households expected to buy extra groceries for the weekend.

NielsenIQ said over the 12 weeks to May 21, total sales fell 1.7% year-on-year, with market leader Tesco, Marks & Spencer, German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl and the Co-operative all gaining market share.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dimensional’s ESG Boss Voices Doubts Over Investing Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ESG industry faces attacks from a growing chorus of detractors, insiders are also starting to air their doubts around aspects of the investing form.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearJames

  • Adler Pulls Development-Project Sale After Buyer Didn’t Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA called off the sale of a package of property developments over missing payments in the latest disruption for the troubled real-estate firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe co

  • Telecom Italia Seeks $21.5 Billion for Landline Network, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA is seeking an enterprise value of around 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) for the landline network it plans to sell to Italy’s state lender and a group of international funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russi

  • CR Capital Mulls Take-Private of Manuka Honey Maker Comvita

    (Bloomberg) -- CR Capital Management is weighing a bid to take New Zealand-listed honey maker Comvita Ltd. private, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe investment

  • Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand

    Refiners worldwide are struggling to meet global demand for diesel and gasoline, exacerbating high prices and aggravating shortages from big consumers like the United States and Brazil to smaller countries like war-ravaged Ukraine and Sri Lanka. World fuel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but the combination of pandemic closures, sanctions on Russia and export quotas in China are straining refiners' ability to meet demand. China and Russia are two of the three biggest refining countries, after the United States.

  • What to Do After You Find Out Your Partner Cheated

    Finding out a partner has had an affair can rock your world and be an emotionally devastating experience for you and your family. After all, it’s a betrayal of trust that can bring up a wealth of other concerns about your home life, your future and your health. In the moment, it makes sense that […]

  • Blackstone’s New Twist on Private Credit Will Open Up Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is testing a new way to bring in cash from rich Europeans. If it succeeds, the private equity powerhouse stands to draw billions to the fast-growing and risky world of private credit. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Backs Partial Russian Oil Ban, Crude Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban that would halt the imports of most Russian oil, in a move designed to hit the country’s coffers and pave the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish it and President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Pus

  • Fashion industry risks falling short of green goals, Business of Fashion report says

    Despite incremental improvement from some sector leaders, the fashion industry's 30 largest listed companies risk falling short of social and environmental targets of the Paris climate agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals, a report from the Business of Fashion showed Tuesday. "You’ve got some front runners making small steps of progress but fundamentally the big picture is that the industry is wildly underperforming," Sarah Kent, chief sustainability correspondent of The Business of Fashion told Reuters.

  • Fund Managers Commit $16 Trillion to Meeting Net-Zero Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Fund managers that committed to net-zero emissions by mid-century have now promised to manage 39% of their assets in line with that goal as a first step.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe mov

  • China Stocks Eye Longest Winning Run in a Year as Curbs Eased

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks climbed for a fifth day after data showed a gradual improvement in factory activity and as the financial hub of Shanghai further eased virus-related restrictions.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages On

  • Test case Zambia exposes China's rookie status on debt relief - sources

    China's lack of experience with tricky debt restructurings and slow coordination among its public lenders is holding up debt relief for Zambia, a test case for the top emerging market creditor, three sources familiar with the matter said. Zambia became in 2020 the first country to default in the COVID-19 pandemic era, struggling under a debt burden worth 120% of GDP. Its external debt topped $17 billion at the end of 2021, of which a third was owed to China, according to Zambian government data.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU to Ban Most Russian Oil, Crude Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • U.S. wheat crop hit by dry winter then soggy spring, adding to global tightness

    North Dakota farmer Dwight Grotberg wanted to plant more wheat this spring to capitalize on soaring prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut grain exports and left the world short of millions of tonnes of wheat supply. Heavy rain has prevented Grotberg from planting as much wheat crop as he wanted and is hampering farmers across the state, the top U.S. grower of spring wheat. Instead of boosting supply, North Dakota expected to plant wheat over the smallest share of its farmland on record, according to government data.

  • Singapore DPM Heng Swee Keat warns retail investors against cryptocurrency trading

    Singapore’s deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat warned retail investors to “steer clear” of cryptocurrencies following the recent Terra Luna crash which saw investors losing life savings.

  • Gazprom says it fully cuts off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra

    Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland, which had refused to make payments for gas in line with an order from President Vladimir Putin that requires rouble accounts to be set up in a Russian bank as part of the settlement scheme. The new requirements for countries which Moscow deems "unfriendly" were introduced following sweeping sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and Treasuries sold off across the curve Tuesday as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Are Engaged: 'The Ultimate Plot Twist ... He Said Yes!'

    "I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy," the former Bachelorette star announced on Sunday

  • Cryptoverse: Will you grow old with bitcoin?

    Yet older folk are more devoted to the young asset class than the general population, according to the survey carried out at the end of March, with 28% of those aged 50 and above betting on crypto as part of their early retirement plans. The market turmoil of recent weeks has hushed talk earlier in 2022 that bitcoin and other crypto would win mainstream acceptance and be ushered into pension plans. "If they (investors) want crypto, it should be a very small allocation of their portfolio, and they should be prepared to lose it," said Erik Knutzen, chief investment officer for multi-asset class strategies at Neuberger Berman.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t