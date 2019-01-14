Britons still welcome in Austria after Brexit: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Foreign Minister of Austria Karin Kneissl arrives to attend the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Summit in Milan, Italy December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austria's foreign minister assured Britons living in her country that their rights would be protected even if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without an agreement.

"An orderly #Brexit is essential," Karin Kneissl said on Monday on Twitter.

"But whatever the outcome may be, British citizens in Austria can rest assured that they will still be welcome and their rights will be protected. You are a valuable addition to our country and we want you to stay!" she added.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Tassilo Hummel)