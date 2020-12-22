Brits in Brussels get lucky with their Christmas turkeys

  • British butcher and owner of Wesley's Butcher Shop, Julia Craig-McQuaide, takes a British goose from a refrigerated trailer outside her shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Craig-McQuaide's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • A man waits to pick up an order at Wesley's Butcher Shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Wesley's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • A dog looks on as a woman puts her Christmas dinner order bags in a cart outside Wesley's Butcher shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Wesley's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • British butcher and owner of Wesley's Butcher shop, Julia Craig-McQuaide, shows off a British ham at Wesley's Butcher shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Craig-McQuaide's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • A worker takes a British Kelly Bronze turkey out of a refrigerated trailer outside Wesley's Butcher Shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Wesley's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • A worker carries a British Kelly Bronze turkey from a refrigerated trailer to Wesley's Butcher Shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Wesley's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • A worker carries an Irish lamb to the front of the shop at Wesley's Butcher shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Wesley's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • British butcher and owner of Wesley's Butcher Shop, Julia Craig-McQuaide, poses as customers pick up orders in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Wesley's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak Belgium Border Chaos

British butcher and owner of Wesley's Butcher Shop, Julia Craig-McQuaide, takes a British goose from a refrigerated trailer outside her shop in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Craig-McQuaide's shipment of British turkeys, geese and Irish lambs, meant to fulfill her shops 500 Christmas, orders, managed to cross the English Channel on Sunday, just before the borders were closed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
MARK CARLSON

BRUSSELS (AP) — While many British citizens face an uncertain Christmas, some worried about the possibility of shortages on shop shelves, due to fears about the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, some Britons in Europe are getting just a little taste of home, even if they can’t get there.

Just a stone’s throw from the European quarter in Brussels, a British butcher has managed to secure a delivery of poultry just in time for Christmas, as many truck drivers were cooling their heels in England after France shut its borders to freight and passenger travel to try to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

Julia Craig-McQuaide, who along with her husband Wesley Morais de Souza owns Wesley’s Butcher Shop, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that they had received around 500 orders, including from a number of British and Irish citizens, and that missing out on this year’s Christmas delivery “would have been a disaster.”

But after a bit of panic when the French trucking company warned her of queues at the U.K. border with France, Craig-McQuaide received her order of 110 turkeys and 35 geese from the United Kingdom on Monday, along with load of Irish lamb and beef included in the shipment.

“We’re incredibly lucky for the food situation,” she said. “I couldn’t possibly get 100 turkeys at short notice and they would have been, you know, not the right type, not the right size.”

With people already struggling through one of the most challenging years of their lives, Craig-McQuaide was worried about the prospect of having to tell her customers that she would not be able to put food on their table during the festive season.

“You have to disappoint all those families when they’re already having, most of them, the Christmas that they didn’t want. They probably want to be at home in Ireland or Britain or France, and they’re stuck here. So, it would not have been a happy email to send,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • Fox News and Newsmax, facing lawsuits, walk back wild fraud claims about voting-machine companies

    Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion.

  • Trump news – live: ‘Sociopathic’ president meeting conspirators and ‘turning on Pence’ in bid to overturn vote

    Follow the latest updates

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • 25 Indian farmers die during protests as Modi visits temple in sop to angry Sikh farmers

    At least 25 Indian farmers have died during protests against controversial legislation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to diffuse growing tensions by making a surprise visit to a Sikh temple in New Delhi on Sunday. Fourteen deaths have been attributed to exposure to the cold, as approximately 500,000 farmers - most of whom are Sikh - continue to sleep in their tractors and blockade roads outside Delhi, despite temperatures dropping to 3°C at night. Ten death occurred in road accidents as farmers travelled to Delhi from the surrounding states of Punjab and Haryana, while an eminent Sikh priest from Haryana shot himself in protest at the new legislation. The farmers say they will continue to occupy the streets, causing ongoing disruption to food supplies in India’s capital, until the proposed farm bills are repealed. On Monday, the protesting farmers are undergoing a day-long hunger strike, while union leaders announced plans to occupy toll booths surrounding Delhi from December 25.

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • Trump, House lawmakers plot futile effort to block Biden win

    President Donald Trump hosted several House Republican lawmakers at the White House on Monday to discuss an ultimately futile effort to block Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. The meeting underscored Trump's refusal to accept the reality of his loss and his willingness to entertain undemocratic efforts to overturn the will of the majority of American voters. Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • American companies no longer to pay sick leave to people with Covid

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • "The Ripper" is just another example of how true and scripted crime shows fail sex workers

    Despite trying to center the serial killer's victims, it still reduces them to their profession

  • 'You Were in the Situation Room, We Were High-Fiving:' Airmen Brief DoD Chief on Sporty Hostage Rescue Support Mission

    Miller was briefed by members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing on how they'd hustled tankers into the air on short notice.

  • Russian and Rwandan troops in Central African Republic to help stop alleged coup, government says

    Hundreds of Russian and Rwandan troops have rushed into the Central African Republic (CAR) to stop an alleged coup attempt, according to the government. The troops have already started to fight rebel groups, the government said. On Saturday, CAR’s government accused the forces of former president Francois Bozize of an attempted putsch after three powerful rebel groups merged and started to advance on the capital Bangui. "Russia has sent several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons" in the framework of a bilateral cooperation agreement, a government spokesman said. He added: "The Rwandans have also sent several hundred men who are on the ground and have started fighting.” However, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denied the claims on Monday. "We are not sending troops,” he said, according to the Interfax news agency. Reportedly, the rebels are being held back from the capital. On Sunday, the United Nation’s peacekeeping mission in CAR, Minusca, said the situation was “under control”. The news comes ahead of a presidential election on 27 December. Mr Bozize was recently barred from standing. Rwanda, which has at least 750 Rwandan soldiers and police officers serving in Minusca, said it had sent in more troops in response to the targeting of its peacekeepers by rebels. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said on Monday that Rwandan troops would not be bound by UN rules of engagement. No precise details were given on how many Rwandan troops arrived on Sunday. Separately, Russia began to expand into CAR in 2017, providing weapons, contractors and mercenaries to prop up the beleaguered government in Bangui. In exchange, Russian companies with links to the Kremlin have been awarded rights to mine and export diamonds from the country. Private security guards employed by Russian companies began to train local forces and protect President Faustin-Archange Touadera. It is thought this arrangement gives Moscow considerable influence over Mr Touadera. Moscow’s dive into CAR, one of the most fractured and war-torn nations on earth, took many observers aback and showed how Russia was trying to gain more influence and prestige in Africa. The move also alarmed France, CAR’s former colonial power, which has dominated the country for decades. Last week it emerged that France and Russia were fighting a disinformation war in CAR through online trolls. Trolls from two separate influence operations, including individuals, said to be linked to the French military, posed as locals using fake accounts. Moscow has not confirmed it has sent troops to battle the rebels but the Kremlin has voiced "serious concern" about events in CAR.

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Missouri couple accused in torture death of 4-year-old girl

    Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a rural home near the town of Cole Camp, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The child's mother, Mary Mast, 28, and her 2-year-old son also were badly beaten. Deputies on Monday arrested the family's neighbors, Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21.

  • China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ

    Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation." Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

  • China expels US ship from disputed waters in fresh escalation in South China Sea

    China on Tuesday claimed its military had “expelled” a US Navy destroyer after it “trespassed” into Chinese territorial waters close to the Spratly Islands, in a fresh escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea. The statement by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Southern Command, came shortly after the US Navy announced the USS John S McCain had asserted its “navigational rights and freedoms” in the disputed seas near the islands, “consistent with international law.” The incident occurred as Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier, was reported to be conducting drills in the region after sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday. The Chinese government claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, directly disputing the territorial claims of reefs, islands and waters by its smaller regional neighbours. The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have all laid claims to the Spratlys. This year, Beijing has been demonstrating its assertiveness over the energy-rich waters, prompting the US to denounce its “bullying behaviour” there and step up its own freedom of navigation operations.

  • Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies."Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April