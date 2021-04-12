Brits flock to pubs for first time in months as U.K. lockdown eases

Fadel Allassan
·2 min read

People in England are enjoying some semblance of normalcy — and pouring their first pints in public — after COVID-19 restrictions eased at midnight Monday, allowing non-essential locations like salons, gyms and pubs to reopen for the first time since January.

Why it matters: Britain's partial reopening has come amid one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, sharply curbing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more people than in any other country in Europe.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • 40 million doses have been administered in the U.K., with over 48% of people receiving at least their first dose, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

  • The next phase in England's reopening roadmap will see the return of indoor entertainment and possibly international travel on May 17, assuming certain criteria are met. The government is aiming to lift all restrictions on social contact on June 21.

In photos

Shoppers carry bags in central London Monday. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A customer drinks in an outdoor seating area in Warwick, U.K., on Monday. Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Terry Morris, mayor of Warwick, right, and Mandy Littlejohn, cheers with their drinks in an outdoor seating area set up in the car park of The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Warwick, U.K., on Monday Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A shopper on Oxford Street in London. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Customers at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham, U.K. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Customers enjoy a drink at an outside table after the Half Moon pub re-opened in east London Photo: Niklas Hallen'n/AFP via Getty Images

John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Videos show Britons getting beers in the cold as England reopens pubs following a long COVID-19 lockdown

    Pubs in England were allowed to reopen Monday for outdoor service after four months of being closed because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

  • Pack your thermals: English drinkers brave snow to lift a pint in pub gardens

    Drinkers in England wrapped up warm on Monday, braving snow, rain and freezing temperatures to enjoy their first pint from a pub in over three months as outdoor hospitality reopened from a strict lockdown. In a pub garden in south London, 19-year old student Sasha Carrington said her group of friends were planning to stay all day. "We've got our layers on, thermals, we're going to stay outside," Carrington said, waiting for staff to bring her a pint of lager, a treat after only bottles and cans during lockdown.

  • All Rise - That is a Dangerous Game

    Emily and Vanessa swap dating advice before interviewing a reluctant character witness.

  • Midnight beer gardens and beauty treatments as people brave snow for England’s relaxed COVID lockdown

    England's COVID-19 lockdown was eased on Monday.

  • Have your say: Which lockdown rule change today are you most excited about?

    A number of lockdown restrictions eased in England on Monday.

  • Covid: Largest surge test launched in south London over ‘significant’ cluster of South African variant cases

    A least 74 cases identified in Wandsworth and Lambeth

  • Bear breaks into California home — and gets chased off by two tiny dogs, video shows

    “You could tell the bear looked nervous inside the house.”

  • His Fence Says 'Black Lives Matter.' His City Says Paint Over It.

    The colorful mural adorned with hearts, a portrait of a local activist and the words “Black Lives Matter” stands out at a busy intersection in West St. Paul, Minnesota, a community nestled against the Twin Cities. It is a cherished symbol for many Black residents, a site of reflection and pride. But the city says it must go. “I am totally saddened,” said Kimetha Johnson, the activist depicted on the 75-foot fence, who last year became the city’s first Black mayoral candidate. “It’s an awesome piece of art. The message is needed here.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times West St. Paul, where about 5% of the 20,000 residents are Black, says that the mural violates two sections of city code — about fences and prohibited signs — and that its specific content has nothing to do with the violations. The commotion over the mural comes at a pivotal moment in the Twin Cities area, which is anxiously awaiting a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer who is charged in the death of George Floyd, who was Black. Thousands of residents spilled into the streets of Minneapolis, St. Paul and West St. Paul after Floyd’s death, demanding justice night after night in protests that reverberated around the country. About 200 National Guard members are stationed in the area while Chauvin’s trial unfolds; witnesses will return to the stand Monday, the start of the third week of testimony. Ryan Weyandt, who owns the contested fence and the house it borders, received a notice from West St. Paul officials in November informing him that he was violating the city’s sign ordinance. He reached an agreement to keep the mural, which was created with spray paints and acrylics last summer, in place until April 15. But the city denied an extension beyond Thursday and told reporters Weyandt could face fines of up to $2,000 for every 10 additional days the mural remains. Weyandt, who is white, said he had asked local museums if they might want to preserve the entire fence in their collections. If none accept, he will probably end up painting over the mural, an outcome he considers highly disappointing. “We don’t want to take it down before the trial is over,” he said. “We want that message to stay.” Dan Nowicki, a spokesperson for the city, said in an email that officials had received multiple complaints about the “noncompliant fence,” which breaches a part of city code that says fences must be one uniform color and feature no pictures or lettering. In its original notice to Weyandt, the city cited a code that bans signs “painted, attached or in any other manner affixed to fences, roofs, trees, rocks or other similar natural surfaces.” “While the city understands the message on this particular fence is very important to the homeowner and many members of our community,” Nowicki said, “the city cannot and does not take content or message into account when dealing with infractions of city code.” The notice Weyandt received also explained that during general election years, noncommercial signs are allowed “in any size, in any number, in any location, except the public right of way” — starting 46 days before the state primary election through 10 days after the general election in November. Such exceptions are common in Minnesota city ordinances and allow people to display almost anything they want, said Jane Kirtley, a professor of media ethics and law at the University of Minnesota. “But once that time has passed, then the city or the town or whoever it is has a lot of discretion to establish restrictions,” she said. Johnson, who goes by Kae Jae and received about 35% of the vote in last year’s mayoral election, said it was especially bad timing that the city was demanding that the mural be painted over in the middle of Chauvin’s trial. She said she liked to bring her 7-year-old granddaughter to the fence because of its powerful signal to Black girls. “She literally loves to read out loud, ‘Black Lives Matter,’” Johnson said. “For her, it’s seeing that the city has some type of pride about her.” On Saturday morning, Guillermo Maldonado Pérez, an assistant principal at a St. Paul school, and his 7-year-old daughter were admiring the mural. A petition in support of the painted message was circulating on Facebook, he said, but the request had seemed mostly to engage people from outside of the area. “Hopefully, West St. Paul will change the way they allow people to express their values and their opinions,” he said, noting the demonstrations on nearby streets after Floyd was killed in May. Weyandt, the fence’s owner, said he and his husband were simply hoping to project the “Black Lives Matter” message as best they could. They offered their fence as a canvas, hiring two artists who had worked on murals in the Twin Cities area. “If one car stopped at the stop sign, looked at the fence and took that thought home, then our mission was accomplished,” he said. Weyandt said that they had put messages and flags on the same fence several times before but that this was the first time the city had ever served them with a violation notice. One of the flags, which was hung up before 2020, proclaimed “Coexist.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • UK economy partially reopens as next stage of lockdown lift enacted

    Prime minister Boris Johnson reminded people to "behave responsibly" while warnings from scientists over the weekend suggested that restrictions might be easing too quickly.

  • ‘I can spare my girlfriend from cutting my hair again’: Customers flock to hairdressers and barbers in desperate need of a trim

    Salon staff overjoyed by ‘back-to-back’ bookings and returning clients

  • When do hairdressers and barbers open in England?

    Government announces ‘roadmap’ revealing plans to ease lockdown restrictions

  • Dallas-Fort Worth leads the US in new homes for sale. How high can prices go?

    Economists say an expected increase in existing home sales, and growth of construction jobs, should stabilize home prices, eventually.

  • As salons reopen, I had the first haircut - this is what has changed

    Hairdressers finally reopen in the UK for what we hope is the last time following England’s third national lockdown. And without wishing to rub it in, I had the joy of being first in the hairdresser’s chair at the Buller & Rice salon in Newington Green in London. As a beauty journalist I was granted access to see first-hand the changes that will come into effect as restrictions lift for hairdressers. Many of the changes that owners Anita Rice and Stephen Buller enforced following the reopening from the first lockdown last summer were very similar. I had to arrive at my scheduled appointment time, with minimal belongings. Much like last year, each client’s arrival will be spaced apart to minimise contact and waiting time. Despite it not being a government requirement for clients to wear face coverings throughout their appointments following the first lockdown, last autumn guidance was updated - so I arrived wearing a cloth face covering and kept it on for my entire visit. As soon as I arrived Anita also gave me a gown to wear over my clothes, and she put a disposable apron on top.

  • Hank Azaria Apologizes Again for ‘Simpsons’ Character Apu: ‘Practically a Slur at This Point’

    Hank Azaria is on an apology tour for his decades of voicing the former “Simpsons” character, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. “I really do apologize,” Azaria said on a recent episode of the podcast, “Armchair Expert” hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. “It’s important. I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do.” While Apu has long been a fan favorite on “The Simpsons,” his impact on pop culture and depictions of Indian people in media came under scrutiny because of the 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu.” In it, director Hari Kondabolu, himself a lifelong Simpsons fan, reflects on his personal feelings for a character that for many years was the only depiction of Indian and Hindu culture on American television. But Kondabolu also argues that Apu has been a double-edged sword for Indian-Americans, as the stereotypical voice used by Azaria has become fodder for racist bullying. Also Read: Hank Azaria to Revive Jim Brockmire Character for Podcast With Dan Le Betard's Meadowlark In January 2020, Azaria announced that he would no longer voice Apu, and “The Simpsons” producers have since announced that non-white characters on the show would no longer be voiced by white voice actors. This includes Dr. Hibbert, a Black character, who will now be voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson after being voiced by longtime cast member Harry Shearer for over 30 years. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening has said he wants to find a way to bring back the character with a new voice actor. Azaria was discussing what he had learned since stepping away from the role, and he recalled a specific moment when he spoke to Indian students at his son’s school to get their take on the character. He mentioned one conversation with a 17-year-old that particularly stuck with him. “He’s never even seen ‘The Simpsons’ but knows what Apu means. It’s practically a slur at this point. All he knows is that is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country,” Azaria said, adding that the student said to him: “Will you please tell the writers in Hollywood that what they do and what they come up with really matters in people’s lives and has consequences?” Azaria said he told the kid he would deliver his message. Read original story Hank Azaria Apologizes Again for ‘Simpsons’ Character Apu: ‘Practically a Slur at This Point’ At TheWrap

  • Brits bent on spending spree as pubs, shops, gyms and hairdressers reopen in England

    Thousands queued up outside major retailers and gyms in the early hours of Monday as shops reopened in England.

  • ‘I can finally hug her again’: Strong family bonds encourage Latino elders to get vaccinated

    CHICAGO – When Jesse Flores finally got the COVID-19 vaccine, he looked forward to one thing once he was fully vaccinated: hugging his 92-year-old grandmother again. He hoped that his abuela — the matriarch of the family, who used to laugh and make jokes while she cared for him and his cousins when he was growing up — would still remember him. Due to her age and some health issues, sometimes ...

  • Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

    Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the U.K., to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England. Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

  • Video shows flash bangs going off at a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, protest over the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man at a traffic stop

    Officers in riot gear used rubber bullets, flash bangs, and chemical irritants on people protesting Daunte Wright's death, Reuters reported.

  • Chilly weather doesn't dampen UK joy at lockdown easing

    People across Britain flocked to shed shaggy locks and browse for clothes, books and other “non-essential” items as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened Monday after months of lockdown. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to “behave responsibly” as the country that has had Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak took a big step on its roadmap toward a resumption of normal life. Monday brought the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January to suppress a surge in infections linked to a more transmissible new virus variant first identified in the southeast of the country.