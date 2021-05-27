Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will appear in court Thursday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

On Feb. 4, Reid struck two cars on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate 435, near the team’s practice facility, according to prosecutors.

The crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Reid, 36, will appear remotely at the 2 p.m. hearing before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Jessica Agnelly.

The former linebackers coach was charged on April 12. Reid was driving over 83 mph two seconds before the collision, according to prosecutors, who also allege that he had a serum blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08.

After the crash, Reid allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking. A police officer noted that Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red,” according to court documents.

Reid suffered a groin injury and underwent emergency surgery.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family, Young had swelling and bleeding in and around her brain and was in a coma for 11 days. She was released from a hospital on April 2, but was unable to walk or talk and was being fed through a feeding tube.

The crash occurred three days before the Super Bowl. The Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave following the crash. The team allowed his contract to expire without renewal, effectively ending his employment with the organization.

Reid was released from jail after posting $100,000 bond.