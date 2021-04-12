Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

(Getty Images)

Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury.

Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office.

In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

Five-year-old girl, Ariel Young, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas, according to medical records.

She was in a coma for 11 days and was not released from hospital until 2 April, the family’s attorney Tom Porto told NBC News.

