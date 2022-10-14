Brittanee Drexel case to be focus of Friday’s ‘20/20’: Past coverage and what to know
The case of Brittanee Drexel is the focus of Friday’s episode of 20/20, airing at 9 p.m. on 13WHAM (Channel 13).
The news magazine’s co-anchor Amy Robach interviewed Brittanee’s mother, Dawn, other family members, friends and investigators about the search for the Chili teenager, who was 17 and a Gates Chili High School junior when she went missing in April 2009 while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach.
On May 16 of this year, South Carolina authorities announced that Brittanee’s remains had been found about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach and an arrest had been made in her killing.
Raymond Moody, 62, a convicted sex offender and longtime person of interest, was charged with kidnapping, murder and first-degree sexual misconduct in Brittanee’s slaying, believed to have happened the day she disappeared.
According to ABC, the 20/20 episode, titled “The Darkest Night,” will reveal new details about the investigation.
