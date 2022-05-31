Brittanee Drexel’s cause of death is ‘undetermined,’ coroner says

It is still unclear exactly how Brittanee Drexel, who went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009, died.

Her cause of death has been assigned undetermined, according to the Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

The 17-year-old’s remains were examined by a forensic anthropologist and odonatologist at the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, according to the Tuesday Facebook post. There, they confirmed the remains were that of the Rochester, N.Y. native.

Because of the state of the remains, manual strangulation could not be confirmed, the post states.

Drexel went missing while visiting the area with some of her friends. Her remains were found earlier this month in Georgetown County.

Raymond Moody, 62, has been arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice in connection to Drexel’s death.

Drexel’s disappearance has attracted significant national attention, and her story has been featured in true crime shows.