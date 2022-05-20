Brittanee Drexel disappearance still a mystery

Update: Raymond Moody, a 62-year-old sex offender, was arrested on May 16, 2022 and charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of Brittanee Drexel.

It was every parent's worst nightmare. A teenager left home for the night, lying about her destination, and went missing.

The disappearance of Brittanee Marie Drexel 10 years ago captivated the community and nation. Brittanee's parents were going through a divorce, and the Gates Chili High School junior took advantage of the disruption at home to sneak away on spring break trip after both parents forbade her to go.

The 17-year-old never returned.

Had she lived, she would now be 27. Maybe she would have attended college. Perhaps she'd be married with children. Maybe she'd be flourishing in her chosen career.

Ten years later, her loved ones continue to search for answers. They now believe she has died, as authorities shared harrowing details of the teen's final days.

What happened to Brittanee Drexel?

Brittanee disappeared while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2009. She traveled south with friends, without her parents' knowledge or permission. On the third day of her trip — on April 25, 2009 — she walked more than a mile from the hotel where she was staying to visit a friend at another resort. She stayed briefly before leaving to return to her own hotel room, but never made it back.

The last image of the teen is security camera footage of her walking out of the Bar Harbor Motel wearing a multicolored shirt, black shorts and flip-flops.

FBI agents in 2016 said they believe the teen was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and fatally shot.

What did Brittanee's friends know?

Friends of Brittanee Drexel weren't immediately concerned that the 17-year-old didn't return to their Myrtle Beach hotel on April 25, 2009. The group had gone their separate ways for much of their time in South Carolina.

Her boyfriend at the time, who was back home in Monroe County, became worried when she stopped answering texts that night. He reached out to a family friend, a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, who drove to Myrtle Beach and filed a missing-person report with local police.

The friends she traveled to Myrtle Beach with were not people Brittanee knew extremely well. Some people in the group stayed an extra day to help search but returned to Rochester the next day.

What did investigators find?

Initially, police started looking for the missing teen in the Myrtle Beach area. Tips came in that a person matching her description had been seen on a bus and at a convenience store, but both leads were unfounded.

A signal from Brittanee's cell phone initially prompted searches in the Georgetown County area, about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach. Dozens of searches occurred there in the first few years. The trail eventually went cold.

What do police say now?

FBI Special Agent in Charge David Thomas speaks to reporters during a news conference in McClellanville, South Carolina, on June 8, 2016. He said that the case of Brittanee Drexel of Chili is now being investigated as a homicide and the agency is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Drexel was 17 when she was last seen at a hotel in nearby Myrtle Beach, S.C., in April 2009.

At a June 2016 press conference, David Thomas, special agent in charge of the FBI in South Carolina, revealed that investigators had concluded Brittanee was dead,

He said that investigators believed Brittanee had been taken to the town of McClellanville, about 60 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach.

"What we've come to discover through the course of this investigation is that Brittanee Drexel did leave the Myrtle Beach area. We believe she traveled to the area around McClellanville and we believe she was killed after that," he said.

Thomas said it was not clear if she left Myrtle Beach on her own.

Months later, court documents revealed that an informant told investigators that Brittanee was abducted, gang-raped, shot to death and thrown into an alligator-infested swamp.

The informant, a South Carolina inmate named Taquan Brown, told investigators he went to a "stash house" where he saw Brittanee being "sexually abused" and "pistol-whipped" when she tried to escape. Brown said he later heard two shots and assumed Brittanee had been shot.

An FBI agent testified that multiple searches failed to locate Brittanee's body, but said that "several witnesses have told us Miss Drexel's body was placed in a pit, or gator pit, to have her body disposed of. Eaten by the gators."

Who are the main suspects?

Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor(left) and Taquan Brown

Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor, a South Carolina man convicted of an unrelated robbery, is currently the main "person of interest." Prosecutors have not formally named Taylor a suspect, saying only that they believe he has information than can help them solve the case.

Taylor was questioned by federal authorities about Brittanee and failed a polygraph in which he claimed to have never seen the Chili teen who went missing in April 2009. He grew upset and ended the examination when told the polygraph showed he was deceptive on questions about her disappearance, court records show.

Taquan Brown, now serving 25 years in prison for an unrelated manslaughter conviction, claimed Brittanee was abducted and that he saw her in a drug "stash house" in the area of McClellanville, South Carolina. He claimed he saw Taylor "sexually abusing" the teen.

Brown has filed a lawsuit claiming he's been subjected to assaults and death threats because of the information he shared with the FBI about Drexel's disappearance.

Has anyone been charged?

No one has been charged directly in connection with Brittanee's death or disappearance.

Authorities brought federal charges against Taylor related to the 2011 robbery, hoping to prod him to talk about the case. But he provided no useful information and maintained he had no involvement in his case.

Taylor had completed his sentence on state charges related to the robbery and was convicted of the federal charges. He is currently free on bail pending the outcome of a U.S. Supreme Court decision about dual prosecutions and whether someone who has served time under state laws can also face federal penalties connected to the same crime.

The FBI continues to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

What are Brittanee's parents doing?

Brittanee's parents have each remarried. Her father, Chad Drexel, continues to press for answers on social media.

"I believe Brittanee would want all of us to keep her story alive until we find closure and get justice on all who are involved," he wrote on a Facebook post earlier this month.

He has organized a "Justice and Awareness" event that will be held at the Lakefront Lodge in Webster Park at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Brittanee's mother, Dawn Pleckan, moved to Myrtle Beach in 2013 and now lives in Florida, according to her Facebook page. She created a foundation called Brittanee's Little Angels, which offers advocacy services and support to families of missing and human trafficking victims.

“I know that frantic feeling,” she said. “You don’t know what to do. I wanted to start the foundation because of that — in Brittanee’s name — to help the families.

Pleckan will host a candlelight vigil on Thursday in Myrtle Beach to mark the 10th anniversary of Brittanee's disappearance.

