Brittanee Drexel homicide suspect says he wasn't involved

Update: Raymond Moody, a 62-year-old sex offender, was arrested on May 16, 2022 and charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of Brittanee Drexel.

A suspect in the abduction and homicide of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel says he is the victim of a jailhouse snitch trying to cut a deal.

"I had no involvement with anything to do with Brittanee Drexel," Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor said in a statement released through his attorney, David Aylor.

In a bail hearing last month in a Charleston, South Carolina federal court, an FBI agent testified that Taylor is suspected of kidnapping Drexel and sexually trafficking her. Authorities believe Drexel was fatally shot and her body dumped in an "alligator pit" in the McClellanville, South Carolina area, the agent testified.

Drexel, a Chili teen, disappeared from Myrtle Beach South Carolina in 2009. Her body has not been found. The FBI announced in June that agents suspect she had been murdered.

No one has been charged with any crimes connected to her disappearance. In an odd twist, Taylor is now being prosecuted in federal court for a 2011 robbery he has admitted to and been sentenced for in state court.

Taylor, the getaway driver in the robbery, received a sentence of probation for the crime. He cooperated against his co-defendants, who shot a McDonald's employee in the leg during the robbery.

Months ago, federal authorities brought charges against Taylor connected to the same robbery — an unusual move since federal authorities rarely prosecute a case already adjudicated in another court. But federal authorities acknowledged that they charged Taylor for the crime partly because of his suspected role in the Drexel disappearance and also because they thought he had gotten off lightly with the robbery.

Taquan Brown, a South Carolina man imprisoned for manslaughter, has allegedly told the FBI that he was in the "stash house" when Drexel was killed in 2009. He has implicated Taylor for roles in Drexel's kidnapping and homicide, according to the FBI.

"I don’t know Taquan Brown and I don’t know why he would call my name," Taylor said in his statement. "I am being prosecuted again for a crime I already helped them solve and already did my time for, all because some guy in prison is trying to cut a deal. It’s not fair to be charged for the same crime twice and that’s not how our system is supposed to work."

The U.S. Department of Justice has policies dictating when it can opt to prosecute an individual for a crime already resolved in another court. Aylor claims that prosecutors are circumventing their standard procedures with the Taylor prosecution.

"This subsequent prosecution is nothing more than an attempt to squeeze Mr. Taylor for information of which he has no knowledge," Aylor said in a statement.

GCRAIG@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brittanee Drexel homicide suspect Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor says he wasn't involved