Brittany Granfield named next principal of Hopkins School at Horne Street in Dover

DOVER — The candidate selected to lead the Frances G. Hopkins School at Horne Street as its next principal is a familiar face known to students, staff and families throughout the school.

Brittany Granfield, the Horne Street School’s dean of students for the past four years, has been approved to replace the retiring Patty Driscoll effective July 1.

Granfield’s nomination was brought to the Dover School Board this week by city schools superintendent William Harbron.

Brittany Granfield, dean of students at the Frances G. Hopkins School at Horne Street in Dover, will be the next principal of the school. Current school principal Patricia Driscoll is retiring at the end of the academic year.

“I am honored and delighted to nominate Brittany Granfield for the position of principal at the Frances G. Hopkins School at Horne Street,” he wrote to the Dover School Board. “Ms. Granfield is a highly experienced educator and leader, and I believe she will be an excellent fit for this role.”

More local news: Durham landlords say town is trying to drive them out for renting to UNH students

The School Board approved Granfield’s nomination at its meeting on Monday.

“She has great potential as a principal and is a high-quality professional,” Harbron said in an interview this week.

Across 16 years spent working in SAU 11, Granfield has served as a social studies, creative writing and public speaking teacher for students in grades 5 through 8, in addition to working as a literacy facilitator, instructional coach, and interim dean of students.

The incoming principal’s salary for the 2023-24 school year will be $115,546.11, according to Harbron.

More local news: Dover adopts $183.3M budget. Here's what it means for city's schools and taxpayers.

In the winter, Driscoll announced her intention to retire in the months ahead. Driscoll, married to Dover High School principal Peter Driscoll, has been principal of the Horne Street School since the fall of 2017.

The outgoing principal began her education career as a North Hampton elementary school teacher in 1985, then progressed to Title 1 work assisting at-risk children.

In 2009, Driscoll, who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in Child and Family Studies and a master’s degree from the school in elementary education, was hired by Dover as an elementary math facilitator and new teacher induction coordinator. Eight years later, she was named interim principal of the Horne Street elementary school, before becoming the full-time head of the school.

“I really believe this school is an amazing place, and I believe it's because of the people who work here and the support and partnerships we have with families,” she said in January.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Principal named for Frances G. Hopkins School at Horne Street in Dover