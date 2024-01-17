Brittany Mahomes shares sweet photo of Patrick telling their kids about God’s blessings

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are about to play a huge playoff game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in snowy Western New York.

And how is he preparing?

He’s spending quiet time reading to his two children about God’s blessings.

Brittany Mahomes shared a photo Tuesday of her husband reading to their children at bedtime. The star quarterback held 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 13 months, on his lap.

Brittany Mahomes shared this photo of her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reading to their two children.

Sterling was fresh from a bath, her hair still wet. All three wore pajamas. And Mahomes read from the children’s book “Good Night, God,” about thanking God for blessings like frozen ponds and animals.

The photo shows the kids looking at the book and listening closely.

Brittany posted the photo to her Instagram Stories Tuesday night for her 1.7 million followers.

She captioned it: “The best.”

Chiefs fans know a lot about the quarterback’s home life through photos and posts Brittany shares frequently.

Brittany Mahomes frequently shares photos of the Mahomes children on her social media.

Thus Chiefs fans know the names of their two dogs, Steel and Silver, and what they eat from their custom dog bowl station. Fans know what birthday parties and holiday gatherings look like at Chez Mahomes in the upscale gated community of Loch Lloyd in Cass County.

That Halloween NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes dressed up as the sun.

They know their quarterback kisses his wife for luck before games.

And they know how much the quarterback loves a good snuggle with his kids.

No helmet required.

